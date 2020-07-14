usa: Demi Lovato is pronounced with an emotional message after the body of Na

The afternoon of this Monday, 13 July, was found the lifeless body of Naya Rivera. The us authorities have held a press conference and has confirmed that the actress and “Glee” died from drowning in lake Piru, California.

In the face of this unpleasant news, many colleagues of the famous celebrities have spoken on the social networks with the meaning of messages and the singer Demi Lovato has not been the exception. The exestrella Disney turned to his account of Instagram, and pointed out the professionalism of your friend.

“RIP Naya Rivera. I always appreciated the opportunity to play your girlfriend on ‘Glee’. The character he plays which was innovative for the tons of girls stuck (like me at the time), and the girls open. Your ambition and achievements have been inspirational to latina women all over the world. My heart is with your loved ones in these times”said Lovato in a publication of Instagram.

The message Demi Lovato was accompanied by a series of photographs that the singer has recalled his participation in the series “Glee”, where he shared roles with Naya Rivera.

The body of the american actress was found this afternoon, after several days of research. The interpreter had disappeared by the evening of 8 July, after the fall of a lake near Los Angeles, where he sailed next to his small son.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

All about Naya Rivera, the actress of the series “Glee”

Who is Naya Rivera?: The latest addition to the curse of “Glee”