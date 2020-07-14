The United states owns the materials for the biological risk, to fight COVID-19

THE NEW PAPER, IN SANTO DOMINGO. The government of the United States handed over to the State Committees for Prevention, Mitigation, and Response of the provinces of Barahona, Elias, Pineapple, and Azua de Compostela for the combat, materials for bio-safety, to assist in the fight against the pandemic, the COVID-19.

This award has a value of up to $10,000 usd and is in addition to the$3.7 billion in emergency humanitarian assistance, which has been previously reported.

It is carried out by the Office of Humanitarian Assistance of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in partnership with Plan International. With this, the people on the front line of the institutions that are members of the Committees, the Provincial may be able to continue to serve the most vulnerable people in these provinces as well.

“The people of the dominican republic with the support of the United States during this pandemic and any other disaster situation that you just require our assistance,” stressed the ambassador of the United States, Robin S. Bernstein.

Jean Beltré, manager, International RD, Office in dominican republic; – General-de-Brigade of the Police, Dom. In Effect, He Suardí Belt, Rh. The Regional South in the dominican republic, and Zaira Pujols, a Specialist in the Management of Risks and Disasters, USAID/BH/Latin america and the caribbean.

“With these materials, biosafety and bio-security are vital to the staff from the first line to be protected while you work on a daily basis in the transportation of persons with COVID-19, and in the days of the cleaning of the public spaces that are carried out at the provincial level, with the aim of contributing to the reduction of risks and levels of contamination of the COVID-19.”, he said the opportunity to take part.

The materials, biosafety and bio-security items donated include gloves, face masks, disinfectant gel, rubbing alcohol, safety clothing and face masks made of plastic.

Virginia Saiz, the director of the country, Plan International, says: “Our response has been prepared on the basis of a consultation with more than 500 people. Their inputs have helped to select the four top priority. Plan International is never working on your own, our best efforts will always co-ordinate with the civil authorities, while maintaining a presence in all the main areas of the national co-ordination. In addition to this, we have an extensive network of partner organizations and allies to extend our reach.”

In may, the president of the United States, has donated the sum of US$3.7 million, for the financial support in order to meet critical needs in the areas of social protection and psycho-social support, education, water and sanitation, and food security for vulnerable communities; as well as for health care, in order to support the case management, surveillance, epidemiology, and supplies for the prevention of infection. This donation is in addition to those of the funds.

In the United States and the Dominican Republic have a long history of co-operation, and investment in health and development. The president of the United States, has invested a total of more than US$1,000 billion on health care and long-term development in the Dominican Republic during the course of the last 20 years, including more than US$298 billion in health care.

The delivery of the State Committees for Prevention, Mitigation, and Response, in Azua, Elias, and Pineapple, and the dominican republic were the Managers of the Units and of the Programs of Plan International in the RD, in Azua, Elias, Pineapple, and the dominican republic, Olga Figuereo, Osilia, Matthew, and john Beltré, and an Expert in Disaster Risk Management hub, Zaira Pujols.

