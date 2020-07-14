Tamera Mowry-Housley abandons the real thing, after seven years of

Tamera is the second guest to announce his departure between seasons.

Tamera Mowry-Housley is “Real”.

The co-host confirmed the news on Monday, making it clear that he wanted to make the announcement, today, in the light of the death of Naya Rivera, but he felt that he had to make a statement after his departure reached the newspapers.

“For seven years, my home and my heart has been in the Real”, he started his declaration of Instagram. “The friendships made there will last a lifetime, and the people I have had the good fortune to interview have changed my life for the better.”

“I am very proud of what all of the women, and have done, of which two well-deserved awards, the NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy,” he continued. “However, good things come to an end, and with a smile bitter-sweet advertising that are outside of the Real.”

“My fellow hosts, I love you,” he wrote. “I will miss you and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me and loving me. Sisters forever”.

To top it off, he added: “The support, I hope to spend more time with my family, searching for new incredible opportunities and embark on the next chapter of my life.”

Tamera has been one of the cohosts of the original program, which appears alongside Jeannie Mai, Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon and Tamar Braxton when “the Real” debuting in 2013. Braxton left the program in 2016 and, by 2020, Amanda Marks came on as a new co-host.

However, the Signals also confirmed that he will not return next season in the month of June.