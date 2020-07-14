Selena Gomez takes to the tennis court that will be the trend of the summer

Selena Gomez it is a figure that during the quarantine, recommended series to watches, books to read, and also showed part of the place where he spent his days in the company of friends and closest family members. She also showed us through these apparitions the garments more comfortable to be at homewhich has gone from an oversize sweater pants with cut-up jogger.

Now, the composer of Miss You to love Me has emerged to give us a lesson of style that goes from head to foot. This consists of two things, that is definitely what remains of the 2020, the most comfortable clothes that you will be in trend, and that tennis whites may be a touch more once in a while.











Yes, the celebrity has shown a look for inspiration noventera with a jacket slightly oversize, a white top and some trousers, while I enjoyed the sun, which would be a perfect game a pair of sneakers, not to be missed.

What are the tennis Selena Gomez, has been in Instagram?

Selena Gomez uploaded a few pictures to Instagram wearing the set we discussed earlier, and tennis shoes white leather the Puma brand (in model Units) with the part of the lace-up orange color and a big, a little thick, ideal to avoid that your feet touch the surfaces and have some possible injury.

The founder of Rare Beauty, showed us with this look because tennis white should not be missing in our wardrobe, as well as new sneakers that will be trendy). For a long period of time, we have seen models that go completely with the color or with the subtle details in color in the back or muscle pain. Now, to the part which in some points is defined as the card features a vibrant orange… and, of course, we like it.

How is it possible to combine these tennis?

Even if the games tone certainly look good the look Selena Gomez he has presented to us, it is also possible to think of other possibilities: you can wear these shoes with the morning jogging, a paper bag, jeans or some cropped jeans, which are some of the cuts that will be on-trend for this summer.

If you are dealing with a hot stage, so the best thing to do is to bring the these tennis with a pair of shorts or a midi-skirt cut fresh and light. These tennis you can also combine with a white shirt at your home, or a t-shirt, it all depends on where you decide to go.











The tennis white they have been designed and used by celebrities, for a long period of time, it will be a bit too casual to reach the world of Couture. Different fashion brands and celebrities have also improved the use of the tennis court is not only out to the street, this comfortable footwear has been seen on the red carpet, and now, in the courtyard of Selena Gomez.

With this model of tennis, the actress, producer and singer confirms to us that the classics are also made to reinvent itself. You don’t have the courage to take a tennis so?

