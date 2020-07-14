Said a few of the migrants were born in the United States by the COVID-19 arrives in the Town

The sight of the urns with the ashes of the migrant, natural, COVID-19 championship in the United States, they are delivered to the families in the city of Puebla, Mexico. NEWS/Hilda Rios some family members have received from the hands of the governor, Miguel Barbosa, and the consul of Mexico in New York, the George Islands, and the urns with the ashes of his family, and the rest serán delivered to you the next day to the villages of indigenous people. NEWS/Hilda Rios



Puebla (Mexico), 13 sep (EFE).- 105 the urns containing the ashes of the mexican migrants who have died in the multi-COVID-19 in towns and cities in Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York, in the United States, arrived on Monday in the state of Puebla, in central Mexico.

“It’s in the home of a migrant poblano, may he rest in peace in the land that I was born”, he was a legend was placed on each of the ballot boxes to those who have lost the fight against the coronavirus over the last few months far away from their place of birth.

To honor his memory, a ceremony was held luctuosa, where they recognized the work of the migrant, and the amount of you have made the decision to move to the country to pursue the “american dream”, even though it meant leaving their families, and to those who were seeking to provide them with a better standard of living.

With tears, the memories and nostalgia of your family members paid their last respects to their parents and siblings, he began playing the notes of a mariachi who sang in the song “Cielito lindo”.

Up to now, according to mexican officials, have been recorded in 398-mexican deaths due to COVID-19th in north america,

Germán Ortiz Trinidad, a resident of the city of Atlixco was told that after three months, you feel the tranquility of having the ashes of his older brother, who died in April because of a virus

He reminded himself of that, because of the emergency situation that existed in New York city, it is not able to complete all the necessary procedures to bring his mortal remains, however, pointed out that after the u.s. authorities and the mexicans were allowed to move forward to give you an eternal rest in a burial ground.

“We have more peace of mind, to have you here, to receive the ashes of my brother, and we’ve waited for with anxiety, the truth is it was a very difficult and painful”, explained the man.

He recalled that, after the death of his brother, the big question was whether he would return or not for the Town, “but through my mother,” thanks to the support of the consulate general and the government in Puebla, was to be repatriated.

“We are very happy, and fortunately we’re going to leave it as it should, and the brand’s tradition in Mexico to make it in the world, and all that takes me,” said Ortiz.

Meanwhile, Guadalupe Guzmán, a native of Puebla, the capital city, it received the ashes of his father, whom he had not seen it since it’s been 13 years and the only contact they had was through the social networks, so that it has become a very serious loss, for he was the example to follow at all times.

Is it, my brothers, that you are in the United States have decided that the ashes were taken to Mexico, he dreamed of returning to his hometown, a place that gave her the strength to make the decision to seek a better quality of life,” he said.

Doris Ortiz, the sister of a migrant who died in New York city, I wanted to reconnect with his brother, with whom he shared a special moment, but which, in the distance, only spoke by phone, and on social networks, after a 28-year-old living in the us, and in that time, we have seen a few times in the last seven years.

“It has been a difficult one, because we knew that we wanted to meet again, but not in this way, after a little over three months and have already got my brother and we’re going to be here,” he said to the woman,

The man died on the 19th day of April, and was expected to be complicated by the closure of the borders, “they said that every month they were to open the borders, and was expected to be very difficult and painful, especially for my mother, who is depressed and sad.

On Saturday, in a match in the united states, the honorary consul of Mexico in New York, the George Islands, Willis pointed out that the was has left a legacy in the same city, they have shown that they can be productive, and to work with honesty and devotion.

He stressed that the dead had two or three jobs, and the rest a little bit, in order to ensure that their families have the best choices going forward.

On the other hand, the Governor of Puebla, Miguel Barbosa, said the mexican people in general should be a lot of migrants, but the lack of opportunity that forced them to leave the school and to the country.

Up until this past Monday, Mexico’s accumulated more than 35,000 deaths and more than 300,000 and spread from the 28th of February, when they started the hiv pandemic in the country.