Quarantine and TV: films and series to see today, January 14, on the small screen

THE BLACK SWAN

Fox Movies (DirecTV 559, Movistar 651, VTR 813, Clear 785)

Hours: 21:00.

Nina (Natalie Portman), a brilliant dancer who is part of a ballet company, living completely absorbed by the dance. The pressure of his controlling mother (Barbara Hershey), rivalry with his partner Lily (Mila Kunis) and the demands of the severe director (Vincent Cassel), will increase the day of the premiere. This tension causes in Nina a nervous exhaustion and a mental confusion that the ability to distinguish between reality and fiction.

WOMAN, CASES OF REAL LIFE

The Network (DirecTV 148, Movistar 121, VTR-021, of Course 055)

Hours: 12:00.

Series mexican. Dramatization of stories to be fictitious on a woman who faces the everyday problems of child abuse and/or physical or emotional abuse.

BRUGES

Channel 13 (DirecTV 148, Movistar 117, VTR 017, Clear, 052)

Hour: 14:35.

Tv series in chile. Beatriz (Carolina Arregui), is a jealous woman of humble origins who has managed to climb, becoming the first professional service leader of the Agency, of los Angeles, a leader in offering women specialized in the care of the house. C’, Beatrice meets the love of her life, Vicente Soler (Osvaldo Laport), the owner of the company. However, after the promotion of five professionals to Vincent invites you to spend a night in a luxury hotel, sunrises, died of a heart attack, apparently having sex, which was contraindicated.

BEATS ME

TV+ (DirecTV 1147, Movistar 117, VTR 017, Clear, 052)

Hours: 17:30 and 22:00.

Entertainment. Daniel “Huevo” Fuenzalida leads this space for conversation on topics of shows in the genre, with the participation of the speakers, Cecilia Gutierrez, Luis Sandoval and Sergio Rojas.

FOOLISH HEART

Mega (DirecTV, 150, Movistar 120, VTR 020, Clear 054)

Hours: 18:10.

Tv series brazilian. Peter is a commercial pilot who falls in love with Marina, but it turns out that she is a friend of his girlfriend, Luciana. Then, he breaks the engagement and moves away from the marina. But his life is complicated even more when you are accused of a crime he did not commit and must face the ambition and envy, immoderate his brother Leo, the overprotected mother of both.

“PASAPALABRA”

Chilevisión (DirecTV 151, Movistar 121, VTR-021, of Course 055)

Hours: 18:30.

Entertainment. Two teams of three people, where the captain is the participant and accompany two celebrity guests compete in various games that have as objective the sum of the seconds for the final stage, in which is in the running for a cash prize.

KILLER

AMC (DirecTV 210, Movistar 608, VTR 058, Clear 113)

Hours: 19:00.

During the end of the Han dynasty in the East, General Cao Cao defeated Lü Bu and other Lords of War rivals for supremacy in the north of China. In the year 216, the forces of the emperor Xian to grant him the title of king of Wei. In the meantime, a pair of young lovers who have undergone five years of training as assassins in a prisoner of war camp, are preparing to carry out a secret mission. With Chow Yun-Fat, Liu Yifei, Hiroshi Tamaki, Alec Su, Yao Lu, Ni from hong, Niu Ben, Roy Cheung and Law Kar-Ying.

CARS 2

Warner Channel (DirecTV 206, Movistar 501, VTR-033, Clear, 105)

Hours: 19:00.

Lightning McQueen and the crane and the travelling Companion abroad to participate in the first World Championship that will decide what is the fastest car on earth. Matt is going to become a secret spy, and McQueen compete against the best in the car. The championship for Japan, Paris, London and, finally, to Italy.

The LOVE OF MIDNIGHT

HBO Family (DirecTV 534, Movistar 631, VTR 467, Clear, 260)

Hours: 21:00.

Katie is a young man of 17 years of age, locked away since childhood in their home during the day by a rare disease that makes even the smallest amount of light to be mortal. Fate intervenes when he meets Charlie and they embark on a summer romance. Actors: Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

LUCIA

Fox (DirecTV 202, Movistar 502, VTR 057, Clear 100)

Hours: 22:00.

Lucy (Scarlett Johansson), a young woman forced to work as mule for a new and powerful drug, acquires suddenly an enormous supernatural powers when the bag of drugs breaks down and the narcotic, in contact with the body. Then, your brain starts to increase the possibility to use up to be able to be used at 100%, becoming a lethal machine with extraordinary ability.

HERCAI

TVN (DirecTV 149, Movistar 119, VTR 019, Clear 053)

Time: 22:40.

Tv series Turkish. Reyyan, the embarrassment, the grandson of one of the families more power and respectable people, falls in love with her Look and go home with him, without knowing that it only wants to take revenge on their relatives and deny the first night of the wedding. The fall in disgrace before his grandfather and the people, the life of Reyyan crumbles.

VERONICA MARS

TBS (DirecTV 216, Movistar 739, the VTR 110, Clear 635)

Hours: 23:00.

After graduating Law school, Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) has left Neptune and his days as a detective dilettante. While it has appeared in the best law firms in New York, receives a phone call from her ex-boyfriend, Logan, who has been accused of murder. Veronica returns to Neptune just to help Logan find an attorney, but when things get complicated, go back to your old life, that he believed he had left behind forever.