Oh, how much fun it is! Justin Bieber has shared with us his preparation before going on stage

MEXICO – The mexican actress Itatí Cantoralamazed its fans, to show their culinary skills, and you are in the company of his family, were, without a doubt, this is a delicious cake. Through their stories of instagram, she shared a part of the development process, as well as the decoration. And many of his followers, did not hesitate to say how delicious it looked, and applauded the talent you have for cooking.

However, the sweet time, was also the target of criticism, as some argue, that the decoration of the cake, is the symbol of pedophilia. That cost him some criticism for the beautiful actress. However, there were several followers of Itatí Cantoralthat came out in his defense, claiming that it was a simple coincidence, or perhaps had no idea, the meaning of this symbol.

So far, the actress has not commented anything. And, indeed, to the contrary of what you commented on some of his followers. The publication was very well received, and in a few hours, already has more than 7 thousand “likes”. Then, perhaps, preferred to ignore the comments, and has decided to focus on what that meant for her and her family, the sweet moment.

Concentrated on his work

In the meantime, Itatí Cantoral it has been shown to be very active, sharing with all their followers, the funny moments that has passed, the recording of their new soap opera “The mexican and the güero”. And it’s not that stop the sharing of the moments that you enjoy at the side of his colleagues. As well as the scenes, so brave, who is preparing for this new production, which should arrive in the month of August.

Recently revealed, that after you run a test for the detection of Covid-19, such as the obligation to start the recordings. The results of the actress and her partner Juan Soler, with positive results. Fortunately, everything is in a state of shock, as if it were a wrong result, which was confirmed after the execution of two times the test. For the moment, fans can’t wait, the first chapter of this new story.