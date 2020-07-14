Mother-in-law of Will Smith shows his calugas, 66 years of age

Adrienne Banfield-Norristhe mother of Jada Pinkettis in the news to show off her toned figure on social networks in the midst of the controversy over the “infidelity” of the daughter of Will Smith.

Co-hosted the program “Red Table Talk”where , along with her daughter and granddaughter, discusses the scandals of the world of the show, was filled with praise with a selfie in the mirror, left evidence of their calugas, 66 years of age.

The former nurse took the photo just before a workout, because you are wearing a suit that accentuated his muscular abdomen. “Trying to motivate me to get back in the gym”written next to the zip.

Check out the image below:

Want to be a part

the community AR13?

Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive exclusive content on

your favorite topics. Subscribe





IN THIS NOTE