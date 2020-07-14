Leave the MCU? The Star of ‘Ant-Man’ is in the process of getting a new film from the DCEU

A star of Film of the Marvel Universe (MCU) could create a lot of debate among fans, as it could be part of his direct competition with the Universe Extended in the DC, in the new movie “New god”, maybe it will be Paul Rudd or actress Evangeline Lilly would be in the “New god”?

This film, based on the comic book of the same name, tells will be a galactic great power that live on the planet New Genesis, divided into two parts, ruled by Highfather, where is located the city of Supertown, and the other is the earth called Poisonous, which is led by Darkseid .

So for the live action version of the DCEU written by screenwriter Ava DuVernay, according to the information We Got This Covered Evangeline Lilly would be in the “New god” that could be interpreted by one of the Furies Femalesome of the followers that are loyal to the big bad Darkseid.

This could be an alternative escape for Lilly, who was attacked by Marvel fans, who are calling for his dismissal after he said that the pandemic coronavirus is fake, even if it is not said that yes, it will be for the third part of ‘Ant-Man’ as the Vespa to comply with his contract, sources close to say that he no longer sought the MCU.

At the moment there is a lot of information about this function of the DCEU, only that there are already at least two years of development, but the specialized media point that is to start casting and recruitment for the production team.