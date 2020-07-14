Jennifer Lopez and Maluma prepare new music together

Miami (USA), 13 June (EFE).- Artists Jennifer Lopez and Maluma are gathering these days in Miami to make new music together, has confirmed this Monday, Sony Music, the home of the disks of both.

“They have worked with the manufacturer and the colombian Julio Reyes Copello”, has confirmed to Efe a source close to the artists, who revealed that the star of origin and puerto rican singer-songwriter colombian spent most of the week in the home of the Art House, where she also works on the basis of the united States at the prestigious Abbey Road studios.

Lopez and Maluma prepare, among other things, the theme of the movie “Marry Me”, which the artists filmed with Owen Wilson, at the end of last year in New York. In the tape, are a couple about to get married.









As revealed on your Maluma Efe in an interview a few months ago, his character Bastian is a pop artist international, which breaks his engagement with Kat Valdez, the role of Lopez, just before a wedding is very public.

The Paparazzi, the singer wears a bridal gown by designer Zuhair Murad during the what would be the recordings of the tape.

Artists, furthermore, had been shot in the month of October, a version of “No me ames”, a duet which he originally recorded Lopez with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, on stage at the famous venue Madison Square Garden.

The Diva of the Bronx, has made a surprise appearance during a concert of Maluma there and sang together the song in Spanish.

The only thing that is known up to the time of the new number in which you are working is a little letter that says, “no matter what Happens ‘toy pa’ ti”, which was published by the Lopez on Instagram.

Even if in the photos published by the two artists on the social network will be very close to one another,“ both have been very careful to avoid getting the COVID-19″, stressed the source of the label.

In these moments, is Maluma and Lopez are in their Miami homes with their families, even if initially the colombian has spent the first months of quarantine in the house, on the outskirts of the city of Medellin. EFE









