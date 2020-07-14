Jennifer Lopez and Maluma announce a musical collaboration

DPA

If you are a fan of Latin rhythm, then surely this ad that you like, two great personalities of the latter, will unite their power to delight their fans with new music. This is the musical collaboration between Jennifer Lopez and the reguetonero colombian Malumathat only publicly announce through their social networks. This is not entirely a surprise, as both were to work together in a film.

Jennifer Lopezthis year shone along the side of another colombian, Shakira, on the Show of the Half Time of the Super Bowl, and the singer, who has led the kind of urban all over the world, Maluma officially announced they are working together on a new songalthough at the moment we are not aware of the details of this juicy collaboration.

The announcement was made through the publication of some photographs in their respective accounts of Instagram, in which you see them smiling with a pen and paper in hand.

“This class I like… Who’s the fool and who is wise of the two?”, question Maluma, and then release the news: “Oh yess… we are recording a bomb.”

For his part, Lopez and shared the same social network, which seems to be part of the text of a new song that is being cooked: “no matter what Happens ‘toy pa’ ti”. And the end of his message to his millions of followers: “Am I ready?”

This collaboration could be part of the soundtrack of the romantic comedy Marry mestarring Lopez and in that Maluma is one of her suitors. The film, which was shot during the quarantine period, does not yet have a release date.

The artist has anticipated that this film would original songs and commented on at the beginning of the year in the program, Jimmy Fallon, who has composed a couple of songs and Maluma another pair.

