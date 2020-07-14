It was a feast, because he said that the coronavirus “was a farce,” caught the disease and died



A health worker prepares to perform a test for coronavirus in a test site in high school Cullen, Houston, Texas, last week Source: AFP



SAN ANTONIO, Texas.- ”

I think I’ve made a mistake. I thought that it was a scam, but it is not



“. Those were the

the last words of a 30 year-old patient who died



the Methodist Hospital of San Antonio, Texas, last week, after having attended a “party COVID”, in which they were infected with





coronavirus

according to the hospital.

Dr. Jane Appleby, medical director of the

Methodist Hospital of San Antonio



he said in a recorded statement that the patient is not identified said the nurses of the party, which he said was organized by someone diagnosed with a coronavirus.

A “party Covid” is a meeting organized by someone diagnosed with a coronavirus to see if the virus is real and to see if someone is infected, he explained.

Appleby said in comments filmed during the end of the week, who had been incited to disclose the case, after seeing a

increase the “concern” in the case of infections



. According to the tests, the 22% of tests have revealed cases Covid-19, in comparison, only 5% of a couple of weeks ago.

An age range wider vision affected, with various

the young people of 20 and 30 years who are seriously ill



at the methodist hospital, he said.

”

Use a mask for the face, stay home when you can, avoid groups of people, and disinfect the hands



“said Appleby.

The call for caution came when

officials in Houston urged the city to close their doors



while hospitals have been struggling to accommodate the new cases of coronavirus.

The mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, and the county judge of Harris, Lina Hidalgo, said that they were in need of an order to stay at home to the fourth largest city in the united States, able to deal with the increase.

Last week,

Texas has kept records of confirmed cases



and deaths related to the disease. State health officials reported Sunday

8196 new cases



a further 80 deaths and a total of 10,410 people hospitalized because of the virus.

The decision of a closure, however, is the republican governor Greg Abbott, who has resisted this step, saying that should be the last resource.

AP

