“It defined the role of most popular girl in school”

To know the death of the actress Kelly Preston at 57 years of age, many have referred to as “the wife of John Travolta”. Although, in fact, I was married with the actor, his filmography, you realize that it was more than that.

Access DNA, screenwriter Pablo Illanes defined as “a super good actress, that has defined this role as the most popular girl in school first of all”pointing to a particular character: Deborah Anne Fimple.

This was a high school student who has been part of the history of “Secret fan”a romantic comedy of youth, 1985, “one of the films of John Hughes, who has marked an entire generation”.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6vLZpFN6wU(/embed)

In this sense, the man behind tv series such as “Adrenaline” or “Forgive us our sins.” he argued that before Alicia Silverstone in “No idea” (“Clueless”) or Lindsay Lohan in “The girls heavy”it was Preston.

“I think that an entire generation has been very important. It was like the discovery of this girl the perfect, untouchable, and direct the destinies of the schools with the gringos during the decade of the eighties”said Illanes.

While Preston bill in the nineties in “Jerry Maguire”you do not get to have a greater impact in his next job. “No one took it seriously for the film, which he did at the beginning of his career and, in particular, from his relationship with John Travolta”he said the screenwriter.