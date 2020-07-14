International exhibition: Maluma advises his followers: “There is a way to get (dreams

The interpreter ‘The blackmail’, Maluma has sent a strong message to their millions of followers on Instagram to start the week with a good mood. Even gave them a recipe that has worked in his career, to realize their dreams.

So he made a video of it that I hung up in their stories of Instagram, where he confessed that he, too, has gone through difficult times, but has not left amilanar and continued forward.

“Even if things seem impossible there is always a way to reach them. I say this because it happened to me. Sometimes I would like to see the road is very dark and I was afraid to go forward, and I felt that I wanted to achieve, but when you have changed the chip in my head, I realized that it was not possible, that I have seen so far has really been happening in my musical career, and many things that at my age I have reached”, you hear in the video the colombian singer.

“I invite you to find a way to realize your dreams, that to be very difficult or impossible that may seem, there is a way to reach them. I invite you to continue to dream… To get up from the bed, do the exercise, write what you want to achieve, visualícenlo, and give to the front. Only the impossible is in our mind” he added Malumathat will soon launch a music theme with Jennifer Lopez.

Maluma recommended to his followers