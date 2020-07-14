Grigor Dimitrov had a negative test-of-Covid-19, and confirmed its wish to take part in the US Open

In the event of Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov he announced this on Monday in social networks, which has surpassed the coronavirus after giving a negative on a review of the Covid-19.

On Instagram, Dimitrovthat winning thing Adria Tourr, who arranged for the Serbian, Novak Djokovicconfirmed diagnosis from your doctor, at the Monaco grand prix.

“Confirmed it. I’ve just received some great news from the doctor in the Monaco grand prix, confirming that di is negative for a Covid-19”it has revealed to you, along with a photo of the outside of your home.

In addition to that, Dimitrov thanked everyone for the messages of support from fans during the tiemo that it has complied with the quarantine.

Finally, he expressed his intention to travel to north America, so playing at the US Open.

“I hope to get back to training soon, you should be ready to take the tour on the hard floor in the United States“, he affirmed.













