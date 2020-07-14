Goodbye Hugh Jackman! So it would be like Rainn Wilson of ‘the Office’ as Wolverine

One of the characters most eagerly awaited for your arrival, the Movie Marvel Universe is Wolverine that has been played by Hugh Jackman in the X-Men franchise for Fox, but now that they are back the rights to the characters of Marvel Studios, much has been said about his possible arrival, and that could be the actor who plays him, and a recent fan art of Rainn Wilson as Wolverine gives us a very different perspective of this antihero.

Although it is known that Marvel has tried to Hugh Jackman to take his role, the actor is not interested in re-using the clutch, so that fans of the character have been released, the requests of a plurality of actors, may be considered for the role, among them Keanu Reeves, Taron Egerton, Jason Momoa, Tom Hardy, among others, the same Danny DeVito it was on the list.

Through their social networks, the artist Bosslogic presented a fan art of Rainn Wilson as Wolverinewhere can you see this actor as their character Dwight Schrute in the series “The Office” the style of this mutant, and if it is a joke rather interesting, it takes about 70 thousand I like it so far.

Actor Rainn Wilson is best known for his roles in the comedy, to be more remembered for his participation in the television series ‘The Office’ alongside actors such as Steve Carell and John Krasinskithat has had a total of nine seasons, which aired between 2005 and 2013, which is considered as one of the most important of the comedy Will be interested in joining the world of superheroes?