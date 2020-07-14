La maquilladora de Kim Kardashian y Kendall Jenner nos da un truco para hacernos bien el ‘eyeliner’.

También lo hizo hace unos meses el maquillador de Ariana Grande.

Hay dos tipos de personas en el mundo: las que saben hacerse el ‘eyeliner’ igual en los dos ojos y las que no. Y, definitivamente, nosotras formamos parte del segundo grupo. Y eso que usamos productos que nos lo ponen muy fácil, como los rotuladores de Sephora y Stabilo o las plantillas de L’Oréal Paris, pero nada, nunca nos queda totalmente igualado.

Por suerte, siempre nos queda la opción de recurrir a los tutoriales que hacen los expertos en ‘make up’. Hace poco el maquillador de Ariana Grande nos desvelaba el truco del perfecto ‘cat eye’ que siempre luce la cantante y hoy ha sido la de Kim Kardashian y Kendall Jenner, dos ‘celebs’ que siempre llevan la raya del ojo impecable. ¿Cómo lo hacen?

Mary Phillips -la maquilladora de Kim, Kendall y más caras conocidas, como Hailey Bieber- ha subido un tutorial a su Instagram en el que, entre otras cosas, ofrece un ‘tip’ para hacerte el ‘eyeliner’ perfecto y lucir una mirada profunda sin necesidad de pestañas postizas.

El truco del ‘eyeliner’ de Kim Kardashian y Kendall Jenner

Primero, Mary aplica el delineador en la línea del párpado, muy pegado a las pestañas y moviendo la punta del lápiz entre sus raíces para que el color se agregue bien entre ellas. “Este pequeño detalle hace que la línea de las pestañas se vea muy gruesa sin tener que agregar postizos”, explica. Luego, la experta agrega más ‘eyeliner’ en el rabillo del ojo y difumina una sombra marrón con un pincel pequeño para intensificar el color.

En esta ocasión, ella lo está haciendo con marrón porque es un maquillaje sencillo para el verano, pero la idea es que puedas hacerlo también con negro y alargar la línea todo lo que quieras. El secreto, como te cuenta la experta, es acercar el lápiz todo lo que puedas a la raíz de las pestañas, incluso entre ellas. Parece fácil, ¿no? ¡Ahora solo falta ponerlo en práctica!

