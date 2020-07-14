Diego Torres held a virtual concert in collaboration with Mastercard

The singer argentina Diego Torres he has held a virtual concert next Saturday, July 18, as part of the experience “priceless” for Mastercard to promote the stay at home and avoid the spread of the COVID-19.

“From Mastercard, we understand that the current reality calls us to change and adapt,” said Roberto Ramirez Laverde, senior vice president of marketing and communications for Mastercard Latin America and the Caribbean through written communication. “Therefore, we must adapt the way we bring unique experiences to our customers. That’s why we have decided to expand the collection of digital experiences that it offers to cardholders, including Diego Torres as special guest”, said about the concert that will be held at 8:00 p. m. from the YouTube channel of the artist.

Previously, “priceless” Mastercard has counted with the presence of personalities of international relevance, such as Camila Cabello has recently presented one of these exclusive virtual experiences.

The second added, with these actions, “the brand renews its commitment in favour of the holders of the cards continue to offer their special experiences, the characteristics of the society that stress the importance of staying in the house while accompanying them through these moments that have no price”.

Recently, more than 30 artists from the Latin music joined their voices to the Towers, in a new version of his hit, the song “Color Esperanza” that is already available, with which, to raise funds for the efforts of the Pan american Health Organization (PAHO) against the pandemic coronavirus, reported ayerlos organizers.

“We did it with colleagues and friends. We donated all the rights. It is something that is going to be very good,” he said in his account Instagram Torres, who is cocompositor Color of Hope” and the singer who, in 2001, reached the first places of popularity in all over the hispanic world.