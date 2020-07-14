Covid-19. The united States, exceeds a total of 130-thousand people dead

The United States Of America passed the sabbath in the value of 130,000 were killed by the new coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University, the center of the reference site in this regard.

By mid-day Monday in time for the Washington senators), there were no records of cases of 2.888.729 covid-19with 130.007 death.

The United States Of America it is the country most affected, in absolute terms, the number of diagnosed cases and fatalities. Since June, it registers a peak, the serious spread of the disease, which has led to various states of the country, the suspension of the process of desconfinamiento, or even on the back of the closure required of a public space.

The daily number of infections recorded have reached a record-breaking 57.683 cases, it is the sabbath day.

When it has reached the mark of 100,000 cases, of the 27th of may, in the president’s Donald Trump expressed himself satisfied that the number of deaths daily was decreasing, even though many experts believed that it would keep increasing if the curve of new cases to rise during the course of several weeks.