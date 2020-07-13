Zion Moreno is drastically changes to try and compare her with Ariana Grande

Mexico.- Since his leap to fame of the series, Netflix’s “Control Z”, the young actress Zion Moreno, has become a favorite of many, especially for the people in the group LGBTTTIQA, this is to be a transgender woman and the ídola of many who seek to make this important transition in your life.

Accumulating almost a million followers, Zion consent to their fans on social networks with photos and videos where it looks great, but the one that has attracted a lot of attention recently is presumed to be new and radical change of look, which is why it was compared to a big pop superstar.

It is a publication in which shows that she has left her hair long and black, so opting for a blond with light chestnut, which has fascinated those who are still on the platform, and also pointed out that it looks a lot like Ariana Grande with this look.

More than 170 thousand I like you were the ones who joined Moreno in the publication, and the hundreds of comments in which you praise your beauty and admire your courage to become a public figure who openly speaks about her sexual preferences.

The change of the youth has left us both fascinated and influenced us all, and is now claiming that it looks much more beautiful with this color and the style of the hair, so that their fans are anxious to see any other production in which he plays a character in front of the cameras.

Zion Moreno, born in El Paso, Texas, usa, 05 December, 1992, has become a young man very popular among the internet users and the users of the platform Netflix, his debut in the series “Control Z” has gained thousands of followers on social networks and the recognition of being a transgender woman inside of a very important project.

Your participation in this series in mexico, has secured a place in the reboot of “Gossip Girl”, a remake which will be broadcast on HBO Max, and is among the most expected by 2020.