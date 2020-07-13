Waterworld 2 at the end and just came out in the comics

VALENCIA. He had no bad ideas Kevin Costner when it came to directing films in the 90’s. The novel Michael Blakeauthor apadrinaba, Dances with wolvesnot only was a success that took seven academy awards, but that it is connected perfectly with the guilty conscience of white americans. Not only for having committed a genocide with the natives, but also for having dedicated various decades of the TWENTIETH century to sell the film all over the planet dedicated to retratarles as wild and bloodthirsty. Perhaps now, in the faces of american universities, which are dissected works of fiction to try to bring a magnifying glass hipermoralista, do not go very well, his position as the protagonist-paternalistic of the story, but there’s no denying that the smell was the man.

Even more, with his megalomaniac project Waterworld. Direct, up to when they fled, by Kevin Reynoldswith whom he has had a successful couple in the Robin Hood, prince of thieves, Costner here it is back in the west, but under the sieve of the genre post-apocalyptic. The disaster that was predicted, that in order to dissolve the poles and stay all under water, was our starting hypothesis. Greta Thunberg today we would as. But the big problem I had with this film is that it was pressed too the public. The media took the megaphone and announced the most expensive film of all time. With this publicity, the masses could not deliver a fun of the series b and, with a couple, which is what made Cotsner.

A couple of years ago, in the Country, has published a quick look at the budget that he spake of himself: “the personal Investments of Costner: 20 million euros (18 million euros); the duration of the shoot: 220 days; the number of artisans working in the decorate: 300; number of broken marriages: 8 (including Costner); the cost of the divorce of He: eur 80 million (€72 million); the number of people that relied on the election of Kevin Reynolds as a director: 0”. Something as simple as bad management of the business. The initial budget was $ 60 million, which ended up being 170 (153 million euros), a historical record in a film up to the year 1995. To these must be added the € 65 million invested in advertising, so that the total cost amounted to 235 million dollars (211 million euros)” And, I would add: some 30,000 million pesetas. The budget of the Generalitat Valenciana that year was 850,000.

And the film, for this author, it was very good. The critique of the state be crushed and Cotsner loaded your career, but you have to put it this way: it was very good. The reasons, obvious. It was completely ridiculous, and the protagonist is a superhero mutant ridiculous and evil had no meaning, nothing had a reason, so it was a real feast. We hope that you will make more movies like this.

Not in vain, the plaintiff had fixed the script giving free rein to his imagination runs rampant and it became a waste of a lot of care, which, I insist, emparentaba the film with the tape rental store nostalgia Cannon with Star Wars. Not in vain, the work of Cotsner was nothing more than a tape of the exploitation of the phenomenon Mad Maxlike many other of inglorious memory.

However, the truth of the fleet, as I did. Over the years, the public has forgotten that has surrounded the film, the marketing, the press, and the face of the creator of a startup that looks to the horizon with a frown that did nothing but put Cotsner for life, or adheres to none.

So much so that there is talk of a sequel. It is something that has already occurred in the novel The via sacrapublished by the same author, Michael Blakein 2001, he continued with the history of Dances with wolves with other countries the use. The main character had to rescue his wife and his daughter, native and mestizo, but they were kidnapped by the cowboys and not the other way around. However, the actor said to the press on the part of active and passive that with Waterworld I would not dare to even attempt it again. Even if the film, in the end, after much agitation, it was able to take the benefits equally.

The SyFy channel will be asked to complete a series, which was nothing. Recently, the third season of Fortnite has paid the due homage, but no one dares to resurrect the mutant frog legs. In this way, the only sequel that was Waterworld it was a comic book written by Christopher Golden and Thomas E. Did The Comic Books at Acclaim Comics (Valiant) in 1997 with the title of Waterwolrd, the sons of Leviathan.

This is a miniseries of 4 numbers that gave the answer to the crazy questions that were left unanswered by the film, even if none of the two has had great efforts. The design of Lou Harrisoncoming from the most high, with a programme which included Conan, Hellraiser or X-Menhe showed the character of Mariner as it was, a superhero chusco. This time the villain was much more repugnant that the Deacon played Dennis Hopperthe leader of the group, that ridiculous name for The Smoking.

His name was Leviathan. In the golden age of neo-liberalism, a cocaine addict, perhaps his nickname, with the second one. The case is that also lived on an aircraft carrier optimization. He had created a religion with the monks and all, and the individual was a huge, pus-like, type Jabba the Hutt. Kindly, the return of Mad Max a couple of years ago I had a discussion similar to this point. One of the ideas to improve the initial proposal was that there was more life in the city that are abandoned in the bottom of the sea. Up continued to operate underground.

In fact, the wagon acted as a rabbit Alice in wonderland and he pulled the Mariner of their routine -fishing for huge fish in its trimaran – and I got involved in a mess that would have had to solve, you know, to the mistress of the house. A sequel that returned the great project of life of Cotsner in a format that is more appropriate, waiting for someone to happen regurgitarlo again on the big screen, as happens with virtually everything that had a cover in your day.