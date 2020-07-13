TODAY / Sara Bareilles debut “Little Voice”, the tv series J. J. Abrams

Los Angeles (USA). Before reaching the wide audience with “Love Song” in 2007, Sara Bareilles tried to gain a foothold in the music playing when you had the opportunity, an experience that led to the television in the “Little Voice”, alongside J. J. Abrams.

After conquering Broadway with the musical “Waitress”, Bareilles is the executive producer of this new fiction Apple TV+ that counts the attempts of a young singer-songwriter successful in the music scene of New York.

“I brought many of my own experiences as a singer, also stories of friends who developed the script,” explained the artist in a video call with Efe.

Even if the series shares the title of the first album that Bareilles modified with a label, “voice”, the plot is not exactly his biography.

“I had the idea of telling the story of a new spirit, which is in New York, wants to be a singer and to find his way,” he recalled.

The author of hits like “Brave” and “Gravity”, Bareilles surprised in the world of acting by starring in the musical “Maid” for which he also composed the music from a script by Jessie Nelson.

The singer has received a Tony nomination -the Oscar of the theatre – for the best original soundtrack and came to present the gala for the delivery of these awards in 2018.

The work of Bareilles, and Nelson liked it so much from J. J. Abrams, the director of the last tape of the “Star Wars”, among other works, he asked me if I could leave a television project of a new partnership.

The result is a first season of 9 episodes with Brittany O’grady, who follows the life of Bess King, a young man of 20 years, trying to find a website in music, the frantic pace of New York.

His protagonist, Brittany O’grady, has played in series music composed by Bareilles.

“Sara is a genius of music, and I learned a lot from it,” said O’grady to the Efe.

“He told Me that he would pay particular attention to the text and in contact with them, something that did not, because I was worried about how it sounded like my voice,” he said.

The actress has shared the stage with the city of New York, the emblem for its combination of dreams and failures, in a metropolis where everything seems possible.

Among the new songs written by Bareilles for the soundtrack crept up of discards and demos of the old songs that were not included in their disks.

“Little Voice” is one of the bets of the Apple TV for the new season of their newly released television platform, which aims to compete against Netflix or HBO.

You will become part of a catalog that highlights “The Morning Show”, the tv drama in which Jennifer Aniston plays a news anchor on television who has been nominated for the Golden Globe.

In addition, the platform of the colossus released this week’s “thriller” war starring Tom Hanks, “Greyhound”, which was screened at the cinema, but by the pandemic coronavirus, and it landed in the catalog of the technology.