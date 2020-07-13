“The Witcher”: Henry Cavill talks about his fighting style in the series

Henry Cavill gave details about how his character’s affection in the style of the fight is displayed on the screen. Photo: Netflix | Netflix

Henry Cavill he shared some details on its preparation Geralt of Rivia in the series of Netflix “The Witcher” not only you should fill the expectations of the fans of the books written by Andrzej Sapkowski with their performance and appearance.

Part of his characterization implies a certain level of training that allows them to develop the unique style of combat that the character appears on the screen.

Cavill shared a couple of words with Vanity Fair he talked about his process of transformation for the series. The actor comments on how it was to prepare you to interpret Geralt unlike other action films, commenting that she spent a lot of time watching the action sequences and performed the dual to get the desired style on the screen.

“I think that it is best represented by the fight in Blaviken in the first episode, where I was able to work with a double action Wolfgang Stagemann and Eastwood”.

The actor ensures that he has tried to give a physical representation clearly of the character, to search for the way in which Geralt may express their identity through their style of combat, putting as example the fight against Renfri.

“He is on the defensive, with a sea of movements, and you try to put it against the ground and she doesn’t listen, keeps pressing the attack. In the end, you see the point where she realizes that she has no intention of quitting, who is going to die because it is fast. Then, press the attack button. The story of who he is a character that is counted in and beyond physics”.

The first season of the series was acceptance hot between the public and the critics, giving as a result the immediate passage of the second season, where the records are kept in a temporary suspension because of the pandemic of Covid-19.