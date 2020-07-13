The us suspended the processing of visas by the COVID-19

The u.s. embassy and consulates in the United States in Mexico that have the effect of suspending consular services, including visa services and citizenship rights, starting from the 18th of march, and until further notice, in response to the COVID-19, according to a instance from Monday afternoon through his Twitter account.

In response to the hiv pandemic COVID-19, and in line with the so-called on the mexican government to increase social distancing, the United States Embassy in mexico City, Mexico, and all of the U.s. Consulates in Mexico will be for the routine service of the visa of the immigrant and non-immigrant visa from the day on the 18th of march, and until further notice,” said the embassy’s publication.

Examples of this include so much of the interview at the embassy and in the consulates, such as the processing Centers for the Attendance of the Applicants (CAS). The candidates have to meet to receive cancellation notices via e-mail.

He added that the embassy and consulate will continue providing consular services, which are essential to the american citizens, as well as visa in an emergency.

In this regard, Hugo López-Gatell, parliamentary under-secretary of disease prevention and the promotion of the Secretary of state for Health, has said that both Christopher Landau, the ambassador to the United States in Mexico, such as the Martha Bárcena, ambassador of Mexico to the American Union, which will work in conjunction with the authorities of both nations to make the best decisions surrounding the coronavirus.