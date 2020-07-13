The U.S. scored again, almost 60,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

Employees to take the temperature of a visitor at the entrance to the walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida (USA). NEWS/Kent Phillips/Disney /ONLY for EDITORIAL /SALES



The United states of america, the country most affected by the pandemic coronavirus, reported in the Sunday 59.747 new cases in 24 hoursthe second is a count of the Johns Hopkins University.

The number of reported cases has increased in the last few weeks in the country, achieving a record-breaking 66.528 in 24 hours on Saturday.

The United states stood today 3.301.820 infection, said the university, based in Baltimore, maryland, in its last report, released at 00: 30 GMT, Monday-Friday. The total number of people killed has reached the 135.171, 442, rather than the Saturday

The increase in cases, has forced some governors to keep an eye behind your decision to re-open the economies of its member states, and to accept the use of a mask.

The president, Donald Trump, weighed in again on Sunday for the re-opening of the school in the fall, despite the fact that the spread of the pandemic.

For the time being, the milestone came in on Sunday morning, with the initial data from the u.s. Department of Health and Mental Hygiene of the city of New York, and it marked the end of a period of four months from the time of the city reported its first death from Covid-19 on the 11th of march. The number of victims killed by the daily confirmed to have reached its peak on the 7th day of April, 597. However, if you believe that the other 216 people have died of the virus on that day, although it’s not for them and carried out tests in the laboratory.

A man with a mask passes by a mural in the Harlem neighborhood in New York city, new York, New York, on the 9th of July, in the year 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

“New york-they were the heroes of the story, making even the impossible to keep you safeit, ” said a spokesman for the city hall on Avery Cohen, in a statement sent to you by e-mail.

In the state of New York, has reported the five deaths in the state, at the moment, but it did not specify where there have been deaths. The highest number of deaths in the entire state, it was reported on April 9, 799.

Since the trigger for the pandemic, lNew York city has recorded a total of 18.670 confirmed deaths from Covid, 19th -, and 4.613 likely to.

The data for the state and local levels, sometimes in conflict with one another, and the numbers may change due to delays in the results of the laboratory, given that some of the deaths initially reported as a likely might be changed later on, confirmed.

On Saturday, the 341 people, most were positive on the test, Covid-19, in the city of New York, with a rate of 1.3 per cent, according to data provided by the state. The city has embarked on phase three of the re-opening on Sunday, allowing the activity in the parlors, nail salons and walking the dogs.

With information from AFP

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

There are more than 560.000 them were killed by the coronavirus in the entire world

Steve Bannon revealed that a number of the scientists from xi’an fled to China, and that the FBI gathers evidence that the coronavirus may have been caused by accidental spills

A viróloga fled to China, and revealed how the regime hid information about the coronavirus: “I could have saved thousands of lives.”