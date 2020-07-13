“The relationship is very toxic”

I authorize KUARZO ARGENTINA SA and/or NET TV SAhereinafter referred to as “PRODUCERS” and their

their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, dealerships, successors and asignatarias to make use of my

the presence for any television program(the “Program”) and in connection with Kuarzo Argentina SA and/or

NET TV SA or the other.



I AGREE EXPRESSLY THAT:



1. I authorize expressly, irrevocably and unconditionally, to the transmission, disclosure, reproduction or

the publication of Material in all and any media, including, without limitation,

any.

2. Recordings and photographs of my person to record my voice, conversations, which,

facts and sounds, during and in connection with my participation in the Program (hereinafter, the

The “materials”), without having to pay any compensation. I authorize THE company and/or the

Channel to display, reproduce or publish in any form, photographs, films and/or recordings

in any and all media of communication, including the promotion of the Program, and soon

according to the publication of my name. To this effect, I grant my consent to be

the movie, recorded and/or photographed and the film, recordings, and the resulting images are

displayed, reproduced or published by the PRODUCERS and/or the Channel.

3. I agree that THE PRODUCERS and/or the Channel will be the exclusive owners of the results and

Material gains, with the right to register intellectual property, the use and the granting of

authorization for other uses, in any form and by any means. In consequence,

I authorize expressly, irrevocably and unconditionally, to the transmission, disclosure, reproduction or

the publication of Material in all and any media, including, without limitation,

any television services over-the-air antenna, cable or satellite television, radio, graphic media, film,

The Internet (including, without limitation, “streaming”, download (“download”), “webcasting”, and the video “a

the question”), and the number of mobile and/or wireless (including, without limitation, “streaming”, download

(“download”), “podcasting” and “wireless”), in whole or in part, the

purpose, without limit of time and I have found that authorisation is limited to the Republic of Argentina

and without being obligated PRODUCERS and/or the Channel to take any kind of payment.





I agree, AND IN PARTICULAR FOR:

Maintain the maximum confidentiality on all the information that You put in my knowledge

any type of relationship with the Program. I will not share such information with third parties. I have a commitment to

perform all acts reasonably required and take all measures to ensure

the information received may not be used by third parties, communicated or disseminated, in whole or in part. I don’t use

information for any purpose other than to participate in the Program. I agree and understand that the

violation on my part of what was described above will be accompanied by the extremely serious consequences

for You, and that, therefore, is obliged to compensate the damages and damages that such a breach will cause.

You hereby waive my right of inspection or approval of my proposal or the use of such

the presentation is done. Additionally, you agree not to make any claim of any nature whatsoever

against anyone in connection with the exercise of the authorisation granted by the present.