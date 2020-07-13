“The relationship is very toxic”

I authorize KUARZO ARGENTINA SA and/or NET TV SAhereinafter referred to as “PRODUCERS” and their
their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, dealerships, successors and asignatarias to make use of my
the presence for any television program(the “Program”) and in connection with Kuarzo Argentina SA and/or
NET TV SA or the other.
I AGREE EXPRESSLY THAT:
1. I authorize expressly, irrevocably and unconditionally, to the transmission, disclosure, reproduction or
the publication of Material in all and any media, including, without limitation,
any.
2. Recordings and photographs of my person to record my voice, conversations, which,
facts and sounds, during and in connection with my participation in the Program (hereinafter, the
The “materials”), without having to pay any compensation. I authorize THE company and/or the
Channel to display, reproduce or publish in any form, photographs, films and/or recordings
in any and all media of communication, including the promotion of the Program, and soon
according to the publication of my name. To this effect, I grant my consent to be
the movie, recorded and/or photographed and the film, recordings, and the resulting images are
displayed, reproduced or published by the PRODUCERS and/or the Channel.
3. I agree that THE PRODUCERS and/or the Channel will be the exclusive owners of the results and
Material gains, with the right to register intellectual property, the use and the granting of
authorization for other uses, in any form and by any means. In consequence,
I authorize expressly, irrevocably and unconditionally, to the transmission, disclosure, reproduction or
the publication of Material in all and any media, including, without limitation,
any television services over-the-air antenna, cable or satellite television, radio, graphic media, film,
The Internet (including, without limitation, “streaming”, download (“download”), “webcasting”, and the video “a
the question”), and the number of mobile and/or wireless (including, without limitation, “streaming”, download
(“download”), “podcasting” and “wireless”), in whole or in part, the
purpose, without limit of time and I have found that authorisation is limited to the Republic of Argentina
and without being obligated PRODUCERS and/or the Channel to take any kind of payment.
I agree, AND IN PARTICULAR FOR:
Maintain the maximum confidentiality on all the information that You put in my knowledge
any type of relationship with the Program. I will not share such information with third parties. I have a commitment to
perform all acts reasonably required and take all measures to ensure
the information received may not be used by third parties, communicated or disseminated, in whole or in part. I don’t use
information for any purpose other than to participate in the Program. I agree and understand that the
violation on my part of what was described above will be accompanied by the extremely serious consequences
for You, and that, therefore, is obliged to compensate the damages and damages that such a breach will cause.
You hereby waive my right of inspection or approval of my proposal or the use of such
the presentation is done. Additionally, you agree not to make any claim of any nature whatsoever
against anyone in connection with the exercise of the authorisation granted by the present.