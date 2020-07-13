The photos of the daughters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner travel in his private jet, which shows their complicity

True, and the Flocks, and the daughters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have become the best friends in addition to family ties have.

Recently, Khloe has posted a photo in which appear the two small outfits sports in the pitch black and showing off some beautiful braids in a private jet, Kylie, sparking the tenderness in the networks.

“Just a small piece of our little tribe of love”, wrote the celebrity in the image in which they appear both in one of the chairs of the plane with your iPad mini.

“How beautiful these girls love me”, “what a beautiful it seems that they are all very well,” “looks like a Real go in Flocks are a couple of tenderness”, “I die of love with these two”, “you are almost combined, are beautiful”, “mini Kylie and mini-Khloe, just as beautiful,” and “the new generation of the Kardashian Jenner”, were some of the reactions in the network.

This image did remember the one in which Kylie and Khloe were also on one of its jets, and the youngest of the clan appeared to eat while her sister looked at her.

In addition, True, took some braids are very similar to the one used at his mother for a bit, and with that they both looked fabulous.

Without a doubt, the daughters of the famous celebrity, have formed a beautiful friendship and have a great connection, becoming sisters for always.

