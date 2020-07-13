The monastery, Diaz Ayuso, Greta Thunberg… the best imitations of Joaquin Reyes in 2020

This has been a different season for everyone, with the crisis of the coronavirus and The Intermediate was reflected. Also the imitation of Joaquin Reyes had to adapt to months of imprisonment. To do this, created section ‘Zanguangos of the future”, where Joaquín Reyes put the item from Spain by 2040 characters as well-known as José María Aznar, Froilán and Sergio Ramos.

But Joaquin was also able to run before and after childbirth, with its traditional and successful characterizations. In particular, this season has been one of the more imitations of the women were Intermediate. From the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, up to the policy of Vox, Dew Monastery. Also, Joaquín Reyes imitated his character of the young man: the activist of 17 years, Greta Thunberg. We would like to remind all their imitations of this season so atypical.

Dew Monastery, “the smile of Spain”

One of the imitations of the most successful was the Monastery of Dew, Spanish, president of the Vox in the Community of Madrid, the ‘architect’ and the mother of a large family, because they have less children is red, and of the poor”. In the video, Joaquin Reyes got into the skin of the politics of the extreme right, to ask the the parents are the ones who take on the responsibility of educating their children and avoid the “dictatorship in progress”, that “the homosexualizan, exercise program, followedteach them aberrations such as bestiality, or, worse still, to tell them that transgender people are not sick”.









Isabel Diaz Ayuso, “woman, I do not, ‘feminazi'”

Joaquin Reyes also mimicked the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, which was introduced as “a journalist” president “of the Community of Madrid and, also, for the woman, but not feminazi”. In addition, the ‘policy’ of the PP launched a message to warn that “politics is not everything”. “If I was accused of making pacts with the extreme right!”, he complained of ‘Ayuso’, which, moreover, has pointed out that “Vox is not the extreme right”: “But if you have a wall, let us look at Santiago Abascal!”.









Greta Thunberg, “the Swedish girl of the most famous people in the world”

But Joaquín Reyes not only imitated the well-known policies, the comedian also got into the skin of Greta Thunberg“the young environmentalist, activist, icon of a generation, and, modestamante, the Swedish girl the world’s most famous by Pippi Longstocking”. And is that the young man not to walk the planet, to increase awareness of climate change and the importance of recycling: “I have a mission, to save the planet”. Also, he confessed how he felt to get to know some politicians, such as Almeida: “In Madrid, I was approached by a man with a small that seemed to be the victim of radioactive contamination… but it was the mayor!”.









Froilán, “the new king of Spain”

Another teenager, Joaquín Reyes mimicked this season has been one of the members of the royal family’s most controversial: Froilán. Joaquin Reyes, has given voice to a Froilán adult in Spain 2040 he became king. As well explained Froilán, “better known as Froilán I of Spain and IV of THAT”, how he came to reign in the country: “The ‘pifostio’ has broken my uncle Philip SAW in the face and renounced all inheritance of the grandfather, so one day I was the ‘titus’ the signing of documents and waivers in his office he threw one that said that abdicaba the throne of Spain in me, and signed it without realizing it!, I take you Leonor!, Marichalar 1 – Ortiz Rocasolano 0″.









José María Aznar,”the emperor of ‘Spain’ Good,'”

From Spain, 2040, Joaquin Reyes, has given voice to a Aznar the grandfather to leave a message of hope in times of coronavirus: “the Spanish, you’re in luck. First, because I have deigned to speak to you, and in the second place, because I have taken out of this crisis.” But the Aznar and the future” was not reported to the health care and economic crises, but for “social dangerousness of the communist Government of bolshevik marxist Pedro Sanchez”, because, as is well known, “in a moment of red, crisis, disease, and palomos lame”.









Sergio Ramos, the “Nobel prize for Medicine”

Finally, Joaquín, Reyes traveled in Spain, 2040 count the testimony of the footballer Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid-the president and the Nobel prize for Medicine”. And is that the player, in the future, has won the Nobel prize after the vaccine against the coronavirus. “It all began when it was decreed the birth, and stood up in the Championship, had a quantity of free time that I asked Pilar Rubio, recommend a book,” said Sergio Ramos, 2040, who noted that he read a book of Chemistry.