Some of the drugs that Guatemala uses to fight off the Covid-19

To treat patients, carrying with us with the Covid-19, the Ministry of Health and Social welfare (MSPAS), which uses the ivermectin and dexamethasone, two drugs used in the world against this disease. Further, costa rica has adopted a sanitary license for the use of rescue medication remdesivir.

Dr. Edwin Asturias is the director of the Presidential Commission for the Attention to the Emergence of the Covid-19 (Coprecovid), said the Soy502, which is the remdesivir go to Guatemala, it could be used under the authorization for use of an emergency.

“This is medicine, and in most of the United States of america. But, we have to get ready, and get all the permits, because at the time that they (the pharmaceutical company) to start producing, we want to be among the first countries to sign it,” said the doctor.

According to the news agency of Sync (a Service of the Information and Scientific News), the remdesivir is an antiviral medication that is developed by the pharmaceuticals, and Gilead, as in the treatment against ebola.

An article in the New England Journal of Medicine, published in may, and an investigation of the antiviral medication to shorten the time of recovery of the patient.

Dexamethasone

The beach has confirmed that in Guatemala, use of the dexamethasone in the treatment of patients of the Covid-19, who are in a critical condition and in need of oxygen. “We have already been using the Park for the Industry, and a number of hospitals in the national network,” he said.

“The desametasona is already in the proposal. It is a medicine is very old. It’s cheap, and it’s already being used,” he said.

According to the AFP, this is a proven, cheap and readily available. This steroid is, for the time being, the only drug that seems to improve the survival among patients in the Covid-19.

But it is only recommended for patients with the most severe, that is, those who are under artificial respiration, and, to a lesser extent, those who are given oxygen via a mask.

Dexamethasone reduces the mortality rate by one-third, according to the preliminary results of a large clinical trial to a british Recovery.

Ivermectin

This is the drug that is to be included in the “kit” from the Ministry of Health must provide the patient with mild symptoms, it has shown favorable results against the Covid-19, as details of the Japanese and, in the case of a clinical trial that is conducted at the level of “in-vitro”, and in two studies: one carried out in Iraq, and another led by the University of Boston, in the United States.

“Both of these studies are not yet definitive, but the data is showing us that it can be very helpful. In addition to this, it is a drug that, in Guatemala, it was used for,” he said.

He said the managing director of the Coprecovid to ivermectin, which is a desparasitaste-, “for decades, we had to eliminate onchocerciasis, and we have used it for the treatment of various diseases, infectious and parasitic diseases”, this is because it is a registered medicine and safe and for the people.”

Starting this week, the department of Health will receive a kit with medicines for patients with mild to moderate. “The idea is that anyone can go to your house, you do not have the problem of messing up,” added Beach.

He spoke to the Minister of Health, the life of bees and Flowers, this kit includes both the doses of medicines, blood thinners, anti-inflammatory drugs to prevent pain, a drug for the fever, and it was the ivermectin.