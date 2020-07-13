Selena Gomez will get married! as well predicted by a seer

Among the predictions of the psychic cuban Mhoni Seer for this month highlights that the beloved actress and the american singer, Selena Gomez will get married very soon.

The Editorial MiamiDiario

Selena Marie Gomez is one of the most beloved figures for the hispanic audience in the united States. And the ex-girlfriend of Disney, occasionally, is in the headlines of the tabloids.

Now it is back in the news, thanks to the psychic cuban Mhoni Seer. Who said that you would be married to a man of about 30 years.

Selena, 27 years old, has had several relationships, very average. First Nick Jonas in his time of girl Disney.

After a long and troubled relationship with the canadian singer Justin Bieber that culminated, finally, when he got married with model Hailey Baldwin. However, despite this, the musician has commented on a couple of months ago, that it was aware of the damage that has done to Selena Gomez.

After with Zed, the canadian singer The weeknd, also with Taylor Lautner, and the bass player, Cameron Quiseng. Unfortunately the girl who dabbled in the world of show business at the age of 10 years, with the secondary role of Gianna in the children’s series Barney & Friends, has had no luck in love.

Now Mhoni ensures that Selena left the letter of love, and that after her birthday, the 22nd of July. ¡Selena Gomez get married!

The famous seer said: “Finally, you have the letter of love”. It also provides the details of his new partner. He said that falls in love with a man, the singer, the Latin, and may be bigger than she is.

Psychic colombian gives more details, and ensures that Selena Gomez will get married, because think of with your new partner.

If you want to know the details of the new love of Selena we leave you the video of Mhony Seer.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cE0JONUi0ns(/embed)

New music production

Another piece of good news for Selena is that she has just announced through its social networks that a premiere of a new musical production.

The interpreter Love you like a love song posted on Friday a video with a couple of chords of what would become the new official video of this song. The only thing that can be seen is a mountain, he said .minutoe.com.

With this unknown, Selena hopes to awaken the curiosity of your followers. Also the leaves.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ps0pvFv5QT4(/embed)

You may also be interested in:

I Mhoni Seer has spoken! July between the tsunamis, the earthquakes, the betrayals, the policies and the fall of a plane (Video)

What won Letizia at The Zarzuela? King Philip offered five places for the exile of Juan Carlos I

I reveal ALL! Finally, the venezuelan has told of the impact that is to be the girlfriend of Luis Miguel (Video)