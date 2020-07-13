Reflotan rumors of infidelity, Will Smith, Margot Robbie

The confession of the betrayal of Jada Pinkett Smith, and that was one of the news, to the surprise of Hollywood. Not only because both were the perfect couple in the industry, but the details of this event, which involves a young rapper with the 23-year-old friend, Jaden, the son of the marriage.

And despite the fact that the confession was made public through a program of Facebook, that has broken the public record, the actor has been very quiet, while his wife was telling the fact.

But only a couple of days of this revelation, the actor has had to do with an old controversy. This weekend has solidified the rumors of an old infidelity during the filming of “Focus: masters of the scam”.

The tape of 2015 would have had a party for the end of the shoot, in which the plaintiff would have had something with his co-star, Margot Robbie. On the basis of what the rumors, Smith and the actress were engaged in acts that, according to the people involved in the film, showed more than just friendship.

“There is absolutely nothing real in the heading so ridiculous,” was the dry response from Margot Robbie for the item, five years ago.

