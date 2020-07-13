Rebel Wilson appears exercise and sends a message to Liam and Chris Hemsworth

Rebel Wilson has given a lesson of perseverance and hard work to lose weight. The actress said that the film industry for a long period of time, he was forced to stay with the pounds.

The protagonist of Isn’t it romantic? he told the british newspaper The Sun that came to weigh 105 pounds and some manufacturers are willing to pay because of weight gain.

The australian actress, known for her acid sense of humor, he shared a video in which he sent a message to the brothers Hemsworth.

“I started the week well! Look @chrishemsworth and @liamhemsworth 👀 The last action hero Australia what is revealing!”.

In the video he is seen lifting heavy tire as part of your exercise routine.

The actress has shared some images of the reasons why getting in shape and one of them is to get to 75 kilos, then you came to weigh more than 100 from the pressures of Hollywood.

He has written that he has set for 2020 as the “year of health”, and part of its purpose you are made to ride one of his movies in which he will participate as a producer.

He noted that both goals require daily effort and that, despite setbacks, constant, still working on it.

Wilson noted in The Telegraph that his image helped him earn a place in the film industry and that, in its beginnings, was signed by his agent because of their weight. “When I entered the office of my agent for the first time, he looked at me and said, ‘Wow, we don’t have anyone like you.” And I signed up the next day.”

Rebel, like Amy Schumer or Melissa McCarthy, who is the overweight women who does not deserve to be loved for themselves, who are the front passenger and a couple of times as the protagonist.

The australian, with his great sense of humor, has made a critique of Hollywood, is now in charge of your body, and as part of this, it has decided to lose weight.