Pregnant and beautiful: the pictures, which Shakira does not want to see Piqu

By
Soniya Gupta
-
0


Since they began their love affair, the singer-songwriter colombian Shakira and the kicker cataln Gerard Piqu they have been persecuted for the entry that the artist shall have the jealousy of the ex-athlete: Nuria Tomas.

Even if the love story has more than 10 years and has been extended to a beautiful family that includes their children Miln and Sashathese assumptions, the jealousy of the colombian appear from time to time, in print, that in fact it should, because the truth is that the interpreter Barefoot does not manifest.

Topics



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here