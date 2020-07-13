Not Ariana Grande are you? Danna Paola upload photos and all the comparison

It is well known that Danna Paola he has a particular affection for the american singer Ariana Grandeas has repeatedly revealed that it is one of favorite artists, so that it is common for the mexicans to take a little inspiration from an actress of Victorius.

In particular, in this Sunday, 12th of July, the interpreter of Sodium shared a photo that probably has to do with his new song, however, many of his followers began to confrontation with the american.

And it is the one in the photo, the actress Elite appears with hair tied up in american style, and the dress and appearance that the comparison is started, as the self-evident similarity is that there is, in addition to Ariana Grande, regularly upload your photo with the filter in black-and-white, as he did on this occasion, the mexican.

“What Ariana Grande, are you?”, said fans.

Look at the photo of Danna Paola

By the way, the singer Hears Paul has announced that soon will be released a new single, it was through her Twitter account that she shared an image with pink background saying the word “Soon”, however, does not give many details of which it is.

Of course, fans of the singer began to speculate that it was a new song, until it was our Danna Paola, which has confirmed to share another tweet with a small video, which puts the date “16-07-20”, so that we know that his new song on July 16.

Pandemic coronavirus does not stop the singer, who throughout this bull run has posted 3 songs with “You”, “Only”, “Ct and now”, which had a great acceptance by his fans, who always support me in this note, that per cent with more than 25 million fans on Instagram.