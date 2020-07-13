Millie Bobby Brown, who live an intense love story and a photo that shows how much for their age?

MEXICO. The driver With the Permit, Pepillo Origelenjoy to share videos, tutorials, and raffles with all his fans. So, this time, she has posted on Instagram a recipe to prepare a delicious pasta. In the video, you can see him with a short sleeved shirt of flowers, and her characteristic smile. Of course, do not miss the opportunity to promote their brand of wine and said that with the pasta mixed perfectly.

The mexican journalist has tried to be very obedient in all of this quarantine, so that there remained in his apartment, almost every day, with the exception of those in which it must be presented in the program Today. For this reason, you need to be very creative, as the population in general, not to go crazy these days. In a photograph, admitted that his remedy for these difficult days were Tom and Jerry, her beloved “children.

The pasta recipe Pepillo

As mentioned the video driver, the recipe was invented by him. The process is very simple and the ingredients are these: the onion, herbs, bay leaf, olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, coriander, chile, shrimp, pepper, tomato sauce, fruit juice, magui, olive oil and seafood.

To cook the pasta, you need to put the water on to boil. Once boiling, you can add a piece of onion, herbs, bay leaves, olive oil, salt, and, of course, the pasta of your choice. While it is cooking, you can go to the kitchen for another pan of the sauce.

The first thing to do is to cook the sauce, is to throw in a saucepan with a dash of oil. Once it is hot, put to fry the dried chili peppers for a little change to the taste, and then, when the peppers are already gold, is to take them out. After you have added all the ingredients in the following order: onion, garlic, coriander, fruit juice, magui sauce, tomato sauce (for pasta), black pepper, mussels and, finally, the shrimp.

Origel recommend that you cover the pan while the sauce is boiled, and, when ready, serve over the pasta. His followers are really happy with the recipe and who knows, he argued that it was delicious. Among the positive comments there is that her friend Thelma Ruz, to eat with him: “Well, I had the good fortune to try it and it was good! Thank you for me!”.