Listen to the new album of the Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, Maluma, J Balvin, Ozuna, Nicky Jam, and Becky G

MADRID, 19 Jun. (EUROPA PRESS) –

Black Eyed Peas, with the ‘Translation’, their new studio album now available on all platforms, from Friday 19 June.

‘Translation’ is the perfect title to describe the nature of the album, which is truly global, and it describes the continuous evolution of the music of the Peas in his 25-year career as a group.

The album is full of hits and collaborations with the global superstar.: Shakira, Maluma, J Balvin, Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Tyga, Becky G, Alpha, level 21, French Montana, Jaden Smith, and J. King Soul.

This new album comes after the group dominated the charts all over the world from the month of October, 2019 with the launch of its global success “Rhythm” ft J Balvin, a song that has been unstoppable since then, having lived inside the Top 50 in the world on Spotify for months, reaching nearly 700 million views on YouTube and more than 600 million of total flows.

Also, his recent success with “Mamacita” ft Ozuna & J. King Soul continues climbing positions in the lists of the world since its launch, reaching 100 million views on YouTube, and 80 million streams, showing a very low rate of arrest.

After 25 years of career, the band continues to reap success with everything he touches, and is not a “RHYTHM” is the first single in almost a decade, to live in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 for the Black Eyed Peas, and also his first #1 on the Billboard Hot Latin.