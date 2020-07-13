Lea Michele deactivated his Twitter account after being attacked by his relationship with Naya Rivera

The actress has been accused of intimidation on the part of some co-stars of Glee in the last few weeks, and that has generated a lot of criticism in the social network

Lea Michele has deactivated his Twitter account after users make an intensive search on his difficult relationship that there was with his fellow cast Naya Riverawhat is currently missing and presumed dead.

After that advertise the disappearance of Naya Riveramany went to Twitter to comment on the actress of 33 years had disabled his account on the social network because of the harsh comments that attack not to speak publicly about the disappearance of Naya.

But it was not, at all, other users have also mentioned in the previous fights between the two actresses during the filming of the series “Glee”, that Naya in 2016, has written in his book, “I’m Sorry, I don’t mind: Dreams, Errors, and Growth”.

She had denied that she and Lea, who played Rachel Berry, were in a fight, however, admitted that they had a relationship of hard work on the set of the hit tv program.

“We are strong and competitive, not only among ourselves but with all, and that is not a good mix. Santana, who went from a character background for one with the larger plot and more screen time. I think that Rachel, I mean Read, not liked to share the center of attention. If I would have complained about someone or something, I would have assumed that I was complaining about it. Soon, he began to ignorarme, and finally got to the point that I have not said a word during the whole season 6,” wrote Rivera in the book.

However, it seemed that their relationship was finally repaired, as Naya it was one of the first to congratulate Leah for her pregnancy: “oh, Aww, congratulations! I like this. You’ll be a great mom!”, she wrote on Instagram. Also read: Naya Rivera, actress “Glee”, disappears during a boat trip on a lake in California

While some users criticize Read more by deactivating your Twitter account, many others have expressed their sympathy for the actress. “I don’t blame Lea Michele for deactivate your account of Twitter, the way in which the bullying is crazy. I think they should disable comments on Instagram,” said Buzz.

Naya Rivera disappeared Wednesday after a boat trip with his son Josey Hollis. Unfortunately, the police does not exclude that Naya has been shot in the head before drowning, not located his body. Also read: The Video shows the last moments of Naya Rivera