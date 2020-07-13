Katy Perry calls Jennifer Aniston to be the godmother of her daughter | Reform

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have chosen the Friends star, Jennifer Aniston, to be the godmother of her daughtersince there are only a couple of weeks to finally meet the beautiful daughter of the singer.

Jennifer Aniston’s new account is at trends since the morning the day of today, and to everyone’s surprise is an incredible and tender story.

This is because Aniston was chosen by the singer Katy Perry will be the godmother of her daughter with actor Orlando Bloom.

According to The Sun, Katy and Orlando they have announced their decision Jennifer Aniston, who responded with a cry of excitement.

And as was to be expected, Katy and Orlando also they wept during the announcementam grateful for how close actress Friends was the singer during the whole pregnancy.

Also shared some walks during the quarantine and from afar, during the last few months.

This would be the second time that the actress, godmother, as it already is the godmother of Cocothe daughter of his partner Courtney Cox.

It should be noted that the Perry and Aniston are friends from a long time ago ago, also continued to be friends during the time that Katy was a couple of singer John Mayer, with whom Jennifer had a relationship previously.

Up to the moment when the news yet it has not been announced by the couple from the moment that you have not been told through their social networks, but it is expected that in the coming days from the notification of such an event.

jennifer aniston is in trend, because it seems to be the godmother of the child of katy perry, just came by to remember that it is also the godmother to coco, daughter of courtney cox, a hug pic.twitter.com/wdV0MvGk2C — milena✨ (@anistonstreep)

July 12, 2020





imagine being born and you find out that your mom is katy perry’s dad, orlando bloom, and closes the godmother jennifer aniston wtf — jaz (@swiftgng)

July 12, 2020





But a couple of weeks of giving birth, and having near the launch to promote his fifth album “Smile“don’t expect that also is thrilled that his best friend is even closer to the family.

This has without a doubt played with great emotion, also for the followers of the three celebrities, and the beautiful baby will be surrounded by 100% of artists they managed to steal the hearts of millions of people.