¡Insólito! Acapulco shore: Now Mane is the bad guy

MEXICO – The famous and controversial pair of Acapulco shore, Manelyk and Jawy, continue to give what to talk about, and that is really the drama revolves around them. A week of struggle and scream, the following are reconciled and have intimacy in front of the house, and for the subsequent re-gritonear. So are the days of this couple, who already have many of the followers of reality show, tired of the show.

And it is that, according to some onlookers, the discussion about the “Mawy”, as they were called, are always more excited, and the attitude of Manelyk, it is becoming more and more unbearable. This is not the first time that the begging for put out this particular couple of reality. Also in the last few weeks Mane has been widely criticised in the network due to their behavior, and for the air of a diva that it gives.

However, it seems that the producers do not think to lose the ratings this couple brings to the show, because even if it is an invention or not, it is a fact that the struggles of these two, to give a touch of drama to the program. Now it only remains to wait to see what will be Jawy this time, to seek reconciliation with his beloved Manelyk, even if this last only for a few hours, before the next drama that they throw.

The festivities continue

On the other hand, this week also that we may be witnesses of the celebration of like nacha for her birthday, MTV is celebrating with a marathon of his best moments in the house the costa. But the coast, How is it conducted?, perhaps at some club, doing his own once more, with like nacha striptease in front of everyone for attention. Or with some new argument between the Mane and Dania, or the Mane with any of the house.

So, if you are a super fan of Acapulco shoredon’t miss this week’s new episode, which promises even more drama, romance, parties, eccentric, many more fights, and this Acapulco shore, many scenes censored. You can’t miss, next Tuesday, July 14, at the point 10 of the night from MTV.