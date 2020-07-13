Free music with Amazon Music Unlimited: three months without a salary

Amazon, Music Unlimited, open bar, music

There is life beyond Our own, and those who are already users of Amazon’s Music Unlimited, well you know. This platform of on-demand music managed by the company of Jeff Bezos offers its users a library of music is huge to be able to access when they want and where they want.

Like other similar services, does not cease to be a “open bar” of musicwhere you can connect and listen to the song of the artist you want, or a full album of tune radio stations.

Their dynamic is very similar to that of Spotify: paying a monthly fee of 9.99 euros and an unlimited access without restrictions to the entire catalog of songs, which you can listen from any device you want, and without commercials. The opportunity to enjoy the music offline is also present in this service of music as well as playing to the hands-free mode via the speaker Echo Amazon.

What happens if the idea is the same, why sign up to Music Unlimited, and not to Spotify? Because the first anda promotion, offering nothing less than the three months of free access, without paying even one euro. The account, leave it alone.

The offer of three months free of charge

So that you can know 100% of the service and to enjoy the best time of the year, the summer, Amazon offers an offer to access three months for free. In general, the firm will tend to allow access without having to pay a month for their services (without any commitment), but now it is possible to sign up and use the three months without paying a penny.

Once this promotion has ended -you should get a reminder the order of the day – you have two options: to renew the subscription, starting to pay 9.99 euros per month that it costs, or cancel, as we say, without commitment of any kind. Gates and ready.

By the way , if you have Amazon Prime, and with it the access to The First Musicit is possible that you are asking in what is different: with the latter you have access to more than 2 million of selected songs that you can listen offline and with no limits, but the offer is considerably lower than it is in the Unlimited.

Are you interested in? Because what you are is as easy as accessing the offer through the blue button, which will then let. The promotion Amazon will end next July 21, (23:59 cet) so you still have a few days left to take advantage of this opportunity. Don’t think too much… or you’ll regret it.