dies the actress and wife of John Travolta breast cancer

The actress and wife of John

Travolta, Kelly Prestonhas dead at the age of 57 from breast cancer. This was announced by her husband in your account d Instagram Sunday night. “It is with great regret that I announce that my beautiful wife, Kelly, has lost his two-year fight against breast cancer. He fought with the courage and the love and support of many,” said the actor of his wife, whom he married 28 years ago and had three children.

The career of Preston began in 1985 with a role on the tape Without shame and gained fame with its interventions The twins hit two times (1988), Jerry Maguire (1996) and Between love and the game (1999). Later, he appeared in Battle field: the earth (2000), Death penalty (2007) and Dos canguros muy maduros (2009). Also appeared in the music video for the song She Will Be Loved, of the band Maroon 5.













Together with her husband, has acted in The Last Song –starring Miley Cyrus and her future husband, Liam Hemsworth– or Gottitheir last film together, in 2018. On the tape was the wife of mobster John Gotti, played by Travolta.

“After having decided to conduct their struggle privately, have been undergoing medical treatment for a period of time, helped by their family and friends”, reported the representative of the family in a statement. “It was a soul bright, beautiful, and loving who cares deeply for others, and who has brought life to everything he touched,” he added.

The Preston at the Cannes film Festival in 2018

“The love and life of Kelly will always be remembered”, has written to Travolta in Instagram. “I take the time for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you do not have news from us for a little bit,” added the actor.

Preston and Travolta were married in a ceremony of midnight in Paris in 1991, while the couple was expecting their first child, Jett. Sixteen years later, Jett Travolta, died in an attack against the home of a family on vacation to the Bahamas.









The Travolta with his daughter Ellia Bleu, in the month of November 2009

His death has opened a long process in court after an ambulance driver and his attorney were accused of trying to extort money from the couple for $ 25 million, if you do not want to reveal confidential information about the death of his son.

Travolta testified during a criminal trial which concluded in a valid and when he was about to witness a repetition of the same said that he is leaving to pursue the case due to the severe stress that the process and the death of his son had made the family.

The couple had two children, his daughter Ella Bleu, 20 years old, and Benjamin, 9.

Actress Kelly Preston, in a photocall during the presentation of the movie ‘Gotti’ at the Cannes film festival

