couples Hollywood relationships

A mess has mounted Will Smithhis wife, Jada Pinkettand the rapper Augustlsina. The light output of that of a love story between the second and the third, with the consent of the first has again put the focus on marriage Smith, who, in the course of his more than 20 years of existence, has had to live with the phrase of a couple that is open, that is to say, to maintain sexual relationships with third parties, with the full consent of the other spouse.

Admitting it openly is not always an easy task, as such agreement affects the most intimate sphere of a relationship. So, when the rapper Alsina told the story of his love affair with Jada, this is the at first denied, but then she ended up admitiéndolo. For years it has been assumed that the Smith’s were one of the most clear examples of this way of loving and living. It all started when, in 2013, the actress made a statement that lent themselves to this interpretation: “I have Always said to You: ‘Do what you want every time you can look in the mirror and feel good’. Because, at the end of the day, There is the master of himself. You must decide what you want to be, and is not something that corresponds to me. Or vice versa”.









Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and singer August Alsina

But in Hollywood there are more examples. Three years ago, the actress Scarlett Johansson he confessed: “The idea of marriage is very romantic, it is a pretty nice idea, and the practice can be a very beautiful thing. But I do not think that it is natural to be a person monogamous. Can I receive criticism for this, but I think that is a lot of work”. The artist, of 35 years, is committed to Colin Jostthat is soon to become her third husband.

Scarlett Johansson and the Cost

The power couples of the world, Beyoncé and Jay-Zhe overcame a crisis of a couple very deep. That was the moment when it was said that to go ahead of them had resorted to open their relationships. Then it was learned that he had been unfaithful and he confessed that it was thanks to the couple therapy that could save your marriage.









Jay-Z and Beyonce at the european premiere of the film the Lion King in London.

It seems that the secret of more than 50 years they were together Dolly Parton and her husband, Carl Thomas Deanthis is the format of the report. She has made a declaration in 2007 that were interpreted in this sense: “If we are unfaithful, we do not know, then, if it is so, it is good for two. Neither he nor I would like to know”. A little later, and before the commotion that had generated, she clarified: “let each one be what it wants to be, but would kill him if she knew he is with someone and he would have done the same thing with me.”

Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas dean

Be the first to speak openly of the subject and its practice has been Shirley McLaine, who has been married for almost 30 years with Steve Parker. “In 1954, my husband and I practice an open marriage. Nobody understood it, but I think that that is the basis of the duration of the marriage. I have been very open with all of this, and also him.”









The actress Shirley MacLaine and her husband Steve Parker

There are also couples who began their relationship by opening doors, but ended up with the arrest. Thousand

Kunis and Ashton Kutcher began to be seen without an effort, and it was precisely this, to have an open relationship for a while, which led them to understand that I can not stand to see others with a third person. “We have discovered that every time that we try to see us with other people, in the end, we were called and we ended up leaving because we wanted more. Until I discovered that I was nervous and I ended up talking with him to tell her that I didn’t want to live in that situation anymore,” he confessed to her in 2016.

MILA KUNIS and ASHTON KUTCHER

In Spain, most of the media, because in addition to that made available to the public, but then I have watered down, is marriage, formed by journalists Nuria Roca and Juan del Val.









Juan del Val and Nuria Roca

