Check Out The Trendiest Updates About Fortnite At Gaming Updates

Fortnite is an online multiplayer video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017, available in three different mode versions which share the same general gameplay and game engine. In 2018 Fortnite gained huge popularity and earned $2.4 billion, the highest in digital revenue ever made by a game in the history of gaming at that time.

Fortnite Competitive is very regular, normally once in a month and sometimes weekly also, which normally comes in a format to get a high score in Arena mode, which is a competitive mode that gives players “promotion” for how well they place across games.

Fortnite Competitive Mode

If you are willing to participate, just select the events tab and choose a tournament to compete, while playing a competitive you earn points for playing exceptionally well or by dodging multiple eliminations in a match. The Amazing you play, harder it becomes you’ll be matched against your skill level and points earner opponents.

How To Play Fortnite Tournaments?

Click on Sign up and create your account at www.playerslounge.co. ( Sign up is free)

Just Select Fortnite Battle Royale tournaments on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC.

In the Fortnite lounge, you will see Fortnite tournaments, head-to-head matches, and even custom events. …

Click “Tournaments”

