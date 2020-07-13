A map of cases and fatalities by state from the coronavirus in the USA, the 12th of July

The numbers that we are reporting on the United States is truly alarming, for the fourth day in a row, according to the top of the 60-thousand have been infected with the day; but for Donald Trump, and some of the leaders in the us, that’s not the point, and hold to the idea that the re-opening of the economic and the return to school for the start of the next cycle of the school. So this is the 12th of July, their 63,060-infected with new, and with it the profit of the 3,247,782 cases of coronavirus since it was first detected, and the first on american soil.

The deaths brought the country out of the Bar, and the Star continue to report an increase for alarm. So, this Sunday, it is confirmed that the 718 citizens have lost their lives because of the bacteria that changed the world in the last 24 hours, that is, the profit of the 134,815 and with that, the mortality rate was 4.2 per cent. The subject recovered the account continues to grow quickly confirmed that the 12,391 people have been released, in a manner satisfactory to the 12th of July, the account was in the 995,576, lor do you want to say that more than 30 per cent of which are based in the Nation of Uncle Sam, to cope with the disease.

Texas and Florida were the states reporting the most contagions in the last 24 hours and over 10 thousand new cases; while in California, he confirmed that there were about 9 thousand, carrying with us on the Saturday, so that you remain as a member with a warning in red. In spite of this growth, the golden state is maintained at 80 mils from the gap in New York city that remains the epicenter of the pandemic for the COVID-as many as 19 in the American Union, with a 401,029 infected as of march and the date.

Cases on a state by state basis

Coronavirus in the USA The state Case Deaths New York City 401,029 32,343 California 319,262 7,028 Texas 255,636 3,174 Florida 254,511 4,197 State Of New Jersey 174,959 15,525 Illinois 154,094 7,369 Arizona 119,930 2,151 Georgia 114,401 2,996 Massachusetts 111,398 8,310 Pennsylvania 99,216 6,897 North Carolina At Chapel Hill 83,906 1,513 Louisiana 76,803 3,403 Michigan 76,370 6,313 Maryland 72,467 3,310 Virginia 69,782 1,962 Ohio 64,214 3,036 Tennessee 61,006 738 South Carolina 54,699 951 Alabama 51,947 1,114 Indiana 51,079 2,756 Connecticut 47,287 4,348 Minnesota 41,571 1,537 Washington 39,218 1,424 Colorado 36,573 1,725 Wisconsin 35,679 821 In new orleans 35,419 1,230 Iowa 34,793 749 Utah 28,855 A total of 212 New york 27,864 319 Missouri 27,606 1,091 Nevada 26,838 592 Nebraska 20,998 285 Oklahoma and texas. 19,779 421 Kentucky 19,121 622 Kansas city 18,687 295 Rhode Island 17,312 976 New Mexico. 14,773 543 State of Delaware 12,743 517 Oregon 11,851 232 The District of Columbia 10,801 568 Idaho 10,506 102 South Dakota 7,454 109 New Hampshire 6,024 391 North Dakota 4,243 87 West Virginia 4,146 96 Maine 3,520 112 Wyoming 1,839 21 Montana 1,677 29 Alaska 1,385 17 Vermont 1,283 56 Hawaii 1,200 19

Because of this, the second wave of the spread of Tsome supported the idea of a senate, a second round of verification stimulithey began to share from the 20th of July, in addition to this, you start with a plan for the people who are out of work during a pandemic with a certificate that is backdated.