A map of cases and fatalities by state from the coronavirus in the USA, the 12th of July

the 12th of July

Vimal Kumar
The numbers that we are reporting on the United States is truly alarming, for the fourth day in a row, according to the top of the 60-thousand have been infected with the day; but for Donald Trump, and some of the leaders in the us, that’s not the point, and hold to the idea that the re-opening of the economic and the return to school for the start of the next cycle of the school. So this is the 12th of July, their 63,060-infected with new, and with it the profit of the 3,247,782 cases of coronavirus since it was first detected, and the first on american soil.

The deaths brought the country out of the Bar, and the Star continue to report an increase for alarm. So, this Sunday, it is confirmed that the 718 citizens have lost their lives because of the bacteria that changed the world in the last 24 hours, that is, the profit of the 134,815 and with that, the mortality rate was 4.2 per cent. The subject recovered the account continues to grow quickly confirmed that the 12,391 people have been released, in a manner satisfactory to the 12th of July, the account was in the 995,576, lor do you want to say that more than 30 per cent of which are based in the Nation of Uncle Sam, to cope with the disease.

Texas and Florida were the states reporting the most contagions in the last 24 hours and over 10 thousand new cases; while in California, he confirmed that there were about 9 thousand, carrying with us on the Saturday, so that you remain as a member with a warning in red. In spite of this growth, the golden state is maintained at 80 mils from the gap in New York city that remains the epicenter of the pandemic for the COVID-as many as 19 in the American Union, with a 401,029 infected as of march and the date.

Cases on a state by state basis

Coronavirus in the USA

The state Case Deaths
New York City 401,029 32,343
California 319,262 7,028
Texas 255,636 3,174
Florida 254,511 4,197
State Of New Jersey 174,959 15,525
Illinois 154,094 7,369
Arizona 119,930 2,151
Georgia 114,401 2,996
Massachusetts 111,398 8,310
Pennsylvania 99,216 6,897
North Carolina At Chapel Hill 83,906 1,513
Louisiana 76,803 3,403
Michigan 76,370 6,313
Maryland 72,467 3,310
Virginia 69,782 1,962
Ohio 64,214 3,036
Tennessee 61,006 738
South Carolina 54,699 951
Alabama 51,947 1,114
Indiana 51,079 2,756
Connecticut 47,287 4,348
Minnesota 41,571 1,537
Washington 39,218 1,424
Colorado 36,573 1,725
Wisconsin 35,679 821
In new orleans 35,419 1,230
Iowa 34,793 749
Utah 28,855 A total of 212
New york 27,864 319
Missouri 27,606 1,091
Nevada 26,838 592
Nebraska 20,998 285
Oklahoma and texas. 19,779 421
Kentucky 19,121 622
Kansas city 18,687 295
Rhode Island 17,312 976
New Mexico. 14,773 543
State of Delaware 12,743 517
Oregon 11,851 232
The District of Columbia 10,801 568
Idaho 10,506 102
South Dakota 7,454 109
New Hampshire 6,024 391
North Dakota 4,243 87
West Virginia 4,146 96
Maine 3,520 112
Wyoming 1,839 21
Montana 1,677 29
Alaska 1,385 17
Vermont 1,283 56
Hawaii 1,200 19

Because of this, the second wave of the spread of Tsome supported the idea of a senate, a second round of verification stimulithey began to share from the 20th of July, in addition to this, you start with a plan for the people who are out of work during a pandemic with a certificate that is backdated.

