A map of cases and fatalities by state from the coronavirus in the USA, the 12th of July

The numbers that we are reporting on the United States is truly alarming, for the fourth day in a row, according to the top of the 60-thousand have been infected with the day; but for Donald Trump, and some of the leaders in the us, that’s not the point, and hold to the idea that the re-opening of the economic and the return to school for the start of the next cycle of the school. So this is the 12th of July, their 63,060-infected with new, and with it the profit of the 3,247,782 cases of coronavirus since it was first detected, and the first on american soil.
The deaths brought the country out of the Bar, and the Star continue to report an increase for alarm. So, this Sunday, it is confirmed that the 718 citizens have lost their lives because of the bacteria that changed the world in the last 24 hours, that is, the profit of the 134,815 and with that, the mortality rate was 4.2 per cent. The subject recovered the account continues to grow quickly confirmed that the 12,391 people have been released, in a manner satisfactory to the 12th of July, the account was in the 995,576, lor do you want to say that more than 30 per cent of which are based in the Nation of Uncle Sam, to cope with the disease.
Texas and Florida were the states reporting the most contagions in the last 24 hours and over 10 thousand new cases; while in California, he confirmed that there were about 9 thousand, carrying with us on the Saturday, so that you remain as a member with a warning in red. In spite of this growth, the golden state is maintained at 80 mils from the gap in New York city that remains the epicenter of the pandemic for the COVID-as many as 19 in the American Union, with a 401,029 infected as of march and the date.
Cases on a state by state basis
Coronavirus in the USA
|The state
|Case
|Deaths
|New York City
|401,029
|32,343
|California
|319,262
|7,028
|Texas
|255,636
|3,174
|Florida
|254,511
|4,197
|State Of New Jersey
|174,959
|15,525
|Illinois
|154,094
|7,369
|Arizona
|119,930
|2,151
|Georgia
|114,401
|2,996
|Massachusetts
|111,398
|8,310
|Pennsylvania
|99,216
|6,897
|North Carolina At Chapel Hill
|83,906
|1,513
|Louisiana
|76,803
|3,403
|Michigan
|76,370
|6,313
|Maryland
|72,467
|3,310
|Virginia
|69,782
|1,962
|Ohio
|64,214
|3,036
|Tennessee
|61,006
|738
|South Carolina
|54,699
|951
|Alabama
|51,947
|1,114
|Indiana
|51,079
|2,756
|Connecticut
|47,287
|4,348
|Minnesota
|41,571
|1,537
|Washington
|39,218
|1,424
|Colorado
|36,573
|1,725
|Wisconsin
|35,679
|821
|In new orleans
|35,419
|1,230
|Iowa
|34,793
|749
|Utah
|28,855
|A total of 212
|New york
|27,864
|319
|Missouri
|27,606
|1,091
|Nevada
|26,838
|592
|Nebraska
|20,998
|285
|Oklahoma and texas.
|19,779
|421
|Kentucky
|19,121
|622
|Kansas city
|18,687
|295
|Rhode Island
|17,312
|976
|New Mexico.
|14,773
|543
|State of Delaware
|12,743
|517
|Oregon
|11,851
|232
|The District of Columbia
|10,801
|568
|Idaho
|10,506
|102
|South Dakota
|7,454
|109
|New Hampshire
|6,024
|391
|North Dakota
|4,243
|87
|West Virginia
|4,146
|96
|Maine
|3,520
|112
|Wyoming
|1,839
|21
|Montana
|1,677
|29
|Alaska
|1,385
|17
|Vermont
|1,283
|56
|Hawaii
|1,200
|19
Because of this, the second wave of the spread of Tsome supported the idea of a senate, a second round of verification stimulithey began to share from the 20th of July, in addition to this, you start with a plan for the people who are out of work during a pandemic with a certificate that is backdated.