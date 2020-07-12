Will Smith: the actor has an affair with Margot Robbie?

The beginning is the end and the end is the beginning. That is what we learned in Darkthe series continues to be a global trend. And it seems that that phrase that became so famous in the German production, now it is possible to apply to the love life of a recognized actor.

We have recently learned that Will Smith he was deceived by his ex-wife, Jada Pinkett, who has acknowledged having had a relationship with the rapper August Alsina. If ben both have already surpassed this difficult moment and now you can take it with humor, even good friends, their love relationship has come to an end.

But, as you say in the Dark, the end is the beginning. Then, his relationship with Jada is over but the actor could be the start of a new romance. At this time, the rumors say that it started a love relationship with the Hollywood star, Margot Robbie.









You and Margot met in the filming of “Focus” in 2015, the film that is starred. The premiere of the film, we have seen them go together to a cabin and since then it has been said that it could be a bargain. In their time they denied it, claiming that it was only a game between friends. In 2016, he’s also shared the cast in “Suicide Squad” and the rumors that have been reactivated.









At the moment none of the two is back to discuss the topic and the official version is that they are only good friends. But if You have already “refuted” the romance of your women with August Alsina and ended up being the truth, we can believe that the same situation may be repeated in this case.