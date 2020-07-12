Who is August Alsina, the man who has been cheated on Will Smith

The entertainment world was surprised by the confirmation of the betrayal by Jade and Will Smith. One of the symbols of marriage and love Hollywood couple that has fallen on July 11.

Just the couple of singer-actor has confirmed that he has maintained a love affair with the son, the friend, the rapper August Alsina. But who is this character and how he came to the Smith family?

The singer and composer of 27 years old, is from New Orleans, united States. The artist’s life was marked from an early age, because of family problems, and addictions.

View this post on Instagram I this year VS. To Me last year!.. 😂😤For nigxa was bouta kick the bucket lol. I tasted and played w/ death, then I want to live a life that is purposeful, w/ intention, no regrets. One thing that is certain is that we all live to die. Death, we should not worry about! The fear of being alive, while the dying and the dead, in order to create the life that you see fit for you. Autonomy; Will it hurt? Yes. You will be hated and create enemies along the way? Yes, but if there is no enemy within, the enemy outside can harm us. 💡 Will fail and fall at times? Yes. Experience in all types of spiritual warfare, witchcraft & ppl to talk about you? Yup!Also for this! 😅You went to hear all sorts of things that he said about u. Throw it behind you, get back up, dust off, keep it moving & to always strive to LIVE YOUR SOUL, NOT A ROLE ‼️⚡️👁✨ A post shared by Yungin’ (@augustalsina) on Jul 9, 2020 at 12:35 pm PDT

Even if nobody in their family has had a musical inclination, was inspired to sing by Lauryn Hill in Sister Act 2 . Alsina, went up for the first time the video of YouTube in 2007 at the age of 14 years, starting with a version of “Hypothetically” by Lyfe Jennings .

With his father and stepfather battling crack addiction , the mother of Alsina moved to Houston , Texas, in search of a new beginning after hurricane Katrina in 2005. Then, the father of Alsina is dead.

Alsina had disagreements with his mother at some point, and was “expelled”. After his older brother, Melvin La Branch III, out shot and killed on August 31, 2010, engaged more with his music and moved to Atlanta in 2011.

In 2017, the singer has revealed that she suffers from an autoimmune disease fatal that attacks the liver . This disease has caused several accidents, including a collapse on stage in 2014.

July 8, 2019, Alsina updated fans on their recent scare of health. In a video that he posted on Instagram , the singer explained that he was hospitalized in the hospital after having suffered a loss of mobility. “We’re doing a lot of testing and they say I have damage to nerves throughout the body.”

How did the love affair with Jade Smith?

“It all started with him that he needs help and I wanted help with their health, their mental state,” said the protagonist of one of the Girls on the Trip.

However, things did not go very well, explained the actress: “I Felt a lot of pain and was broken. In the course of this report, I realized definitively that it is not possible to find happiness outside of yourself.”

