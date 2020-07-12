This is the beautiful hotel that Lionel Messi has purchased in the area more exclusive of Spain.

An unexpected bomb exploded with FC Barcelona in the last few days. The Spanish media claim that Lionel Messi is sick and tired of the actions of the leader boat, and their head round the idea of walking away from the club for the first time in history. The ’10’ we are cold for the renewal of their bond, which expires in June 2021.

In the midst of these voices, it has come to light other information that puts the argentine in the centre of the scene. The hotel chain owned by the Flea (MIM Majestic Hotel I Put the Hotel-), which is managed by the hotel group, Majestic Hotel Group, starting from 2017, has made the decision to expand your range of possibilities when you buy one of the most exclusive hotels in Spain.

It is an old hotel Himalaia Baqueira is located in the heart of the ski station of Baqueira Beret (Lleida, Spain). This accommodation is situated at the foot of the ski slope, close to the gondola, in the heart of the Valley of Ruda, in the Pyrenees of Lleida.

It is worth noting that this would be the fourth hotel of the chain for the player, because it also has stores in Sitges (Barcelona), Ibiza and Mallorca. With this new acquisition, the intent of the group is to extend its options for the customers because now they can also seduce lovers of the cold and of the mountains.

According to reports the agency EFE, the Himalaia Baqueira will be subject to the reforms in the coming months, which will be in charge of the company’s DHC-Diagonal the Builder and the architect Alex Fernandez. The goal that has been outlined is to open their doors, just before the next winter, to arrive in optimal conditions to face the next ski season.

This accommodation, which currently has category four stars superior hotel, is today consists of 141 guest rooms, most with views of the valley, a spa circuit, heated swimming pool, gym, meeting room, guide service and mountain activities.

It offers also a miniclub for the little ones in the family, the guardian of skiing at the foot of the ski lifts, parking, free parking for customers, and a great variety of dishes.

The other three hotels of the company (the MIM Hotel of Sitges, the Hotel ME Ibiza and the Hotel ME Mallorca), is already open. All respecting the measures of hygiene and prevention ordered by health care institutions in Spain.



