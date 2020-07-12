There will be a greener planet after the pandemic Covid-19?

Brussels.- From the beginning of the pandemic have proliferated pronouncements in favour of the necessity of making the economic recovery is a real opportunity to build a better future.

The call for a recovery in healthy and green from Covid-19 did listen in all the corners, by the volunteers of World wide Fund for Nature (WWF, for its acronym in English) for the office of the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“We don’t want a return to the same situation it always is, of an economic model that has exacerbated social inequalities, compromised our health, and led the climate and the nature of the planet on the brink of collapse,” says a declaration signed by over 50 NGOS, including Friends of the Earth. “On the contrary, we believe that now is the time to transform radically and rapidly our economy more green, more equitable and more resilient to future crises.”

Experts consulted by EL UNIVERSAL, argue that, while the speech of the green has permeated the political class, the more likely it is that you do not go beyond good intentions. A document published by the office of Greenpeace in the Netherlands seems to certify the prognosis of the analysts, and the risk that after the pandemic, and the launch of an unprecedented package of budget, the situation will remain as usual, as usual.

The text stresses that the oil and gas companies, airlines, automakers and other polluting industries will be the big winners from the bailouts and state aid, the mechanisms of tax relief, cuts in excise duties and changes of the regulation.

“It would be very nice to be able to say that the money of the stimulus packages is used to modernize economies, to make green investments and renewable energy, but the devil is in the details.

“The resources are designed to increase the demand in the next six months to revive the economy. The problem with green investments is that the money today is starting to give the results in two or three years, and already then we need to overcome the current situation”, says the newspaper, Georg Zachmann, an expert at Bruegel, a research center specialized in economic issues and the european.

Specifies that the government is talking about a package of stimulus for green”, as failure to do so would be inconsistent with the global context in favour of the climate, but the reality is that the amount of isolated for the article that will not make a big difference.

“The priority is to overcome soon the crisis. There will be pretexts green, but in the end it will be very useful for the economic recovery. Much more money is spent on issues such as the reduction of the tax rate and the loss of hours of work, which authentic green projects”.



Greenpeace members rallied Thursday at the crane which carries out the reconstruction works of the cathedral of paris, Notre Dame. Photo: AP

Attention

To deal with the unprecedented crisis caused by the restrictions enacted to slow the advance of the first pandemic of the coronavirus, the member States of the EU are mobilized, collectively, in a package never seen before, about 3.4 billion euro.

In addition, the European Commission has since considered a new recovery tool called the Next Generation of the EU with a budget of 750 billion euro. 4 billion is equivalent to over 30% of the EU GDP or euro 9 thousand for every citizen of the european union.

According to Sofia Lopez Piqueres, an analyst at the think-tank focusing on the problems of the community, European Policy Centre, the funds mobilized under the scheme will be invested in the three pillars, which cover both sectors and regions most affected by the crisis, such as those that are directly related to the ecological transition and the digital.

However, accurate, in the context of the plan to revive the economy and to move towards the ecological transition, we must not lose sight of two facts are closely interconnected: “there are No guarantees that the member States are going to spend the money for the fund so green. And even if the Commission has announced that 25% of the community budget would be for measures in the fight against climate change, the end result depends in the first place the proposal of the member States and its implementation (including the good management of funds), especially at local and regional level.

“In addition, the 25% is insufficient, if it does not ensure that the rest of the funds, is not going to destroy the program “the green” ( … ) In other words, should prevail on the side of caution and with a degree of scepticism about the possible results of the measures,” he says.

Zachmann said that if Europe wants to reach a real change, it is time to send the political signal that in the consolidation phase, when governments return to the path of debt reduction as a result of the crisis, the carbon tax, which will be one of the main tools for true transformation of the climate.

He says that the shortest way to reach climate neutrality by 2050, it is not in the budget of the community or the existing stimulus packages, but includes sectors such as transport and the building industry in the current market of intra-european trade of CO2 emission rights. Stresses that this can bring forward consumption and the way in which you take part.



Rally outside the headquarters of Greenpeace, in Paris. Specialists say that “it is indispensable to transform in depth the patterns of production and consumption ”. Photo: THOMAS SAMSON. AFP

Such and facts

The other part of the response to the crisis has a face, national. Beyond the funding assistance of the spoil of the community, each village has more budgets to reverse the decline of the growth of the pandemic.

In france, the second economy of the Eurozone, and which will fall by 11% this year, has deployed more than 620 billion euro, in the form of fiscal stimulus, guarantees and references. Some of the rescues they carry the organic seal.

The minister of Finance gaul, Bruno Le maire, has said that the loan to Air France-KLM for € 4 billion will be conditioning to make the airline the “most environmentally friendly”. In particular, Marie called to a 50% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions for domestic flights and 2024, compared to 2005 levels. Air France-KLM is also expected to receive from the Dutch government, of between 2 and 4 thousand million euros, which would be subject, among other things, a reduction of night flights.

“Because of the already known difference between the words and the events in politics and the current trend of politicians and businesses to green, it is risky will be overwhelmed by the first test. That there are countries that are showing a dynamic green, does not mean that, in practice, the actions they will take what they are,” says Piqueres.

Poisonous apple

One of the main victims of the pandemic, the climate in which the student movement, which gave life to the famous characters like the Swedish Greta Thunberg, and that in the months increased in intensity through the streets of the planet. The measures of confinement were sent to the youth home. While many have continued the fight from their computers and cell phones, has not transcended beyond the forums in which they participate.

“The students are still there, their interests are not changed and the problems prevalent at the time. We are still at the beginning of the pandemic crisis, we still don’t know how long it will last, but I’m sure that movement will return with all its strength,” says Zachmann.

Lopez Piqueres is a reflection. He says that the objectives the student came to stay, and the crisis of the Covid-19 is only to give a relief to the companies and politicians reluctant to implement the commitments of the green agenda.

“The merit which they have movements is that they put the spotlight on an uncomfortable truth, proclaimed decades ago by the scientific community, but virtually ignored: the impact of humanity on the planet is unsustainable, we have been postponing the decision of the economic and political decisions, but we can wait no longer.

“Governments and companies can’t afford to do the ostrich or pass the poisonous apple to the previous generations, as it has done until now. It is essential to transform the deep patterns of production and consumption prevailing in most countries towards a model that is bounded by planetary limits,” he added.