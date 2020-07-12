The unexpected council that Shakira has decided to share with their fanticos networks

Shakira it is one of the people ms influential on the continent, and it’s all thanks to the great professional work that has enchanted the entire world throughout his 30-year career.

The singer he was very attentive during the period of time during the confinement from the coronavirus in Spain, where he lives with Gerard Piqu, and their two children, Sasha and Milan.

However, in this difficult period the star of the musicin addition to enjoying the company of their loved ones, purchased a new hobby, which seems to be enjoying muchsimo.

The colombian I shared with his followers that in the running of the bulls began to practice skateboard, and since then it has been animndolos to seek that which is his hobby. It is for this reason that a few hours ago, you should:

“Getting a new hobby in your life!”.

This sentence acompaaba zip where you can see the barranquilla next to his skateboard and a smile on your face. Without a doubt, if something sirvi could find a new passion.

Even if he loves to spend his free time on a skateboard, the dancer back at work a week ago, when it was part of the concert online “Overall Objective:” united for Our Future”, organized by Global Citizen, and above which said: