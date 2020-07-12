The government has announced the reopening of the thermal baths in Salto and Paysandú

This Friday the minister of Tourism, Germán Cardoso, held a press conference in which he announced the activation of spas public for the coast of the country.

“We have prepared the protocols of two weeks ago, for the hotel and gastronomy (…) we were waiting in spas public, and that is what we are here to announce that today (…) we come to the type-approval of a particular protocol for the thermal spas that mainly are located in Salto and Paysandú”, the minister explained.

The strict protocol contains a number of different aspects, primarily, for the use of public swimming pools.

“Taking into account that they are not people that necessarily have to be housed in a hotel, in a room, making the use of the swimming pool, spa, private, but are public outdoor pools, and that the vast majority of cases can be people who go to a place of entertainment for the day or come from the same town of Salto or Paysandu to spend a couple of hours. This, of course, has required the development of a different protocol,” said the hierarch.



